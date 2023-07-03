Subscribe
Previous / NASCAR explains decision to shorten Chicago Cup race
NASCAR Cup / Chicago Street Course News

Button "was enjoying" Chicago NASCAR race until pit entry collision

Jenson Button showed decent speed throughout the weekend on the streets of Chicago, but certainly didn't get the result he had hoped for.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Jenson Button, Rick Ware Racing, Mobil 1 Ford Mustang

After posting the third-fastest lap in practice, the 2009 Formula 1 World Champion qualified eighth on the grid. It was 16 places higher than his previous start at COTA, and second among Ford drivers in the field.

The race, which began in tricky conditions, saw Button hold strong inside the top-ten. He even scored a stage point, running tenth at the end of Stage 1.

However, he lost valuable track position while trying to pit for slicks as a dry line formed around the course. While making the sharp turn into the pit lane, Chris Buescher was looking to the inside of him and the two drivers made contact.

Button spun and was facing backwards on the track, with reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano narrowly avoiding him as he made his own way into the pit lane.

 

“I was enjoying it until I got turned around on the way into the pits," said Button after the event. "It was a real shame.

"I think we pitted at the right time. We went from wets to dries. It was a tricky choice. I couldn’t see out of the wind screen it was so dirty, but I think it was the right choice. When we got turned around, we lost 15 places plus, so that made it very difficult, but it was fun out there.

"I had some good fights. I got overtaken by some, but I overtook a lot more, so it was enjoyable.  There’s definitely a bit of work for us all to do to challenge the Toyotas especially.”

Button ultimately finished 21st in the 37-car field, three places lower than his debut at COTA.

Jenson Button, Rick Ware Racing, Mobil 1 Ford Mustang

Jenson Button, Rick Ware Racing, Mobil 1 Ford Mustang

Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

He has one more start planned this year, coming at the Indianapolis Road Course next month. He admits there's a little apprehension when looking ahead to that event.

“I feel that this one was more positive because it’s like a shorter track. I think it’s gonna be tricky in Indianapolis. I’m a little bit worried, but I’ll look forward to it and do the best that I can.”

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

NASCAR explains decision to shorten Chicago Cup race
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Lap-by-lap breakdown of Van Gisbergen's drive from 18th to 1st

Lap-by-lap breakdown of Van Gisbergen's drive from 18th to 1st

NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Lap-by-lap breakdown of Van Gisbergen's drive from 18th to 1st Lap-by-lap breakdown of Van Gisbergen's drive from 18th to 1st

NASCAR explains decision to shorten Chicago Cup race

NASCAR explains decision to shorten Chicago Cup race

NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

NASCAR explains decision to shorten Chicago Cup race NASCAR explains decision to shorten Chicago Cup race

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Van Gisbergen free to make NASCAR move in 2024

Van Gisbergen free to make NASCAR move in 2024

SUPC Supercars

Van Gisbergen free to make NASCAR move in 2024 Van Gisbergen free to make NASCAR move in 2024

SUPER GT keen to prevent Bridgestone whitewash after Michelin exit

SUPER GT keen to prevent Bridgestone whitewash after Michelin exit

SGT Super GT

SUPER GT keen to prevent Bridgestone whitewash after Michelin exit SUPER GT keen to prevent Bridgestone whitewash after Michelin exit

Hamlin crowns SVG 'greatest f***king athlete'

Hamlin crowns SVG 'greatest f***king athlete'

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Hamlin crowns SVG 'greatest f***king athlete' Hamlin crowns SVG 'greatest f***king athlete'

Ferrari gets BoP hit for Monza WEC round after Le Mans win

Ferrari gets BoP hit for Monza WEC round after Le Mans win

WEC WEC
Monza

Ferrari gets BoP hit for Monza WEC round after Le Mans win Ferrari gets BoP hit for Monza WEC round after Le Mans win

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe