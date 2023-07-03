Cole Custer to make NASCAR Cup return with Rick Ware Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series title contender Cole Custer will return to the Cup Series for three races this season beginning this weekend.
Custer, 25, will compete in the next three Cup races for Rick Ware Racing, driving the No. 51 Ford this weekend at Atlanta, then New Hampshire and Pocono.
Custer's most recent Cup start came in the 2022 season finale at Phoenix with Stewart-Haas Racing. In the offseason, he moved back to the Xfinity Series where he competes in the No. 00 Ford for SHR.
“It’s great to be getting back into a Cup car again,” Custer said. “I can’t thank Rick Ware Racing enough for this opportunity.
"RWR is building a solid program and I’m happy to help keep it growing in the right direction. It’s fun to be part of their group and hopefully we’ll have some solid runs together.”
Custer has made 279 combined starts in NASCAR's three national series - Cup, Xfinity and Trucks. He has won in all three series, with his most recent victory coming in last weekend's inaugural Chicago Street Race.
This is a reunion of sorts for RWR and Custer, as they worked together in previous Cup and Xfinity starts for the team, the most recent of which came in the 2021 season.
“We have put a lot of effort into elevating our program the past two years and having Cole come race with us again is great for the team,” said Rick Ware. “He has won at every level he’s competed in and is having a strong season in the Xfinity Series this year.
"We’re hoping to capitalize on the momentum of Cole winning two of the last three NXS races, and we look forward to getting started together in Atlanta.”
Button "was enjoying" Chicago NASCAR race until pit entry collision
Lap-by-lap breakdown of Van Gisbergen's drive from 18th to 1st
Cole Custer returns to Xfinity Series for May 22 race at COTA
Cole Custer: "We can hold our head high" despite playoff exit
Cole Custer grabs shock Cup win at Kentucky in four-wide finish
Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024
Preece rockets to first career NASCAR Cup pole at Martinsville
Kevin Harvick gets one more NASCAR ride in the No. 29 car
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 8-9 July weekend?
Murphy wants Brands Hatch Supercars race
Drivers unhappy Miyata escaped yellow flag penalty at Sugo
Van Gisbergen engineer's last-minute Chicago call-up
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
