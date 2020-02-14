Byron leads a parade of Chevys in Friday Daytona 500 practice

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Final Practice in
17 Hours
:
40 Minutes
:
20 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
132 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
139 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
145 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
181 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
188 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
194 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
202 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
208 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
215 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
223 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
230 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
237 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
244 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
251 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
258 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
265 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 / Practice report

Byron leads a parade of Chevys in Friday Daytona 500 practice

shares
comments
Byron leads a parade of Chevys in Friday Daytona 500 practice
By:
Feb 14, 2020, 11:15 PM

William Byron continued his strong Daytona Speedweeks performance, leading the way in Friday’s lone NASCAR Cup Series practice.

“Working with Chad (Knaus, crew chief), he’s actually the first crew chief I’ve worked with since legend cars, to work with for a second time,” Byron said. “I’m just really excited about that, having some consistency there.

“It’s going to be fun. If we can start the year off fast-paced, I think it’s going to make things fall in line a lot easier.”

Chase Elliott ended up third (203.869 mph), Ty Dillon fourth and rookie Tyler Reddick completed the top-five as Chevrolet drivers claimed the top-seven spots.

Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Jimmie Johnson, Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr.

Only 32 of the 40 cars entered in the race elected to run during the practice, including just one (Cole Custer) of the four Stewart-Haas Racing drivers.

Read Also:

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 27 43.991     204.587
2 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 24 44.097 0.106 0.106 204.096
3 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 32 44.146 0.155 0.049 203.869
4 13 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 29 44.243 0.252 0.097 203.422
5 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 27 44.352 0.361 0.109 202.922
6 48 United States Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 28 44.401 0.410 0.049 202.698
7 88 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 27 44.410 0.419 0.009 202.657
8 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 28 44.594 0.603 0.184 201.821
9 20 United States Erik Jones Toyota 27 44.596 0.605 0.002 201.812
10 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 27 44.596 0.605 0.000 201.812
11 95 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 31 44.624 0.633 0.028 201.685
12 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 28 44.624 0.633 0.000 201.685
13 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 27 44.729 0.738 0.105 201.212
14 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 31 44.768 0.777 0.039 201.036
15 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 16 44.808 0.817 0.040 200.857
16 36 United States David Ragan Ford 27 44.819 0.828 0.011 200.808
17 38 United States John Hunter Nemechek Ford 30 44.836 0.845 0.017 200.732
18 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 15 44.865 0.874 0.029 200.602
19 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 28 44.877 0.886 0.012 200.548
20 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 16 44.878 0.887 0.001 200.544
21 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 27 44.964 0.973 0.086 200.160
22 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 28 44.967 0.976 0.003 200.147
23 77 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 26 44.971 0.980 0.004 200.129
24 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr. Chevrolet 15 45.029 1.038 0.058 199.871
25 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 20 45.468 1.477 0.439 197.941
26 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 19 45.570 1.579 0.102 197.498
27 15 United States Brennan Poole Chevrolet 9 45.967 1.976 0.397 195.793
28 16 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 14 45.976 1.985 0.009 195.754
29 51 United States Joey Gase Chevrolet 4 47.294 3.303 1.318 190.299
30 42 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 21 47.320 3.329 0.026 190.194
31 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 16 47.476 3.485 0.156 189.569
32 32 United States Corey Lajoie Ford 9 48.954 4.963 1.478 183.846
Next article
DiBenedetto intends to “turn heads” with Wood Brothers

Previous article

DiBenedetto intends to “turn heads” with Wood Brothers
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona 500
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Daytona 500

Daytona 500

8 Feb - 16 Feb
Final Practice Starts in
17 Hours
:
40 Minutes
:
20 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Sat 8 Feb
Sat 8 Feb
10:35
13:35
Second Practice
Sat 8 Feb
Sat 8 Feb
12:00
15:00
Qualifying
Sun 9 Feb
Sun 9 Feb
09:00
12:00
Duel 1
Thu 13 Feb
Thu 13 Feb
16:00
19:00
Duel 2
Thu 13 Feb
Thu 13 Feb
17:45
20:45
Third Practice
Fri 14 Feb
Fri 14 Feb
14:05
17:05
Final Practice
Sat 15 Feb
Sat 15 Feb
09:30
12:30
Race
Sun 16 Feb
Sun 16 Feb
11:30
14:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

AlphaTauri presents new-look F1 car for 2020

2
Formula 1

What's behind Mercedes' extreme new sidepods

3
IndyCar

Bourdais pleased with fresh start at Foyt

1h
4
IndyCar

Power tops Spring Training, McLaughlin stuns with P3

5
Formula E

Da Costa defends ‘radio rage’ messages over teammate Vergne

2h

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

Byron leads a parade of Chevys in Friday Daytona 500 practice
NAS

Byron leads a parade of Chevys in Friday Daytona 500 practice

DiBenedetto intends to “turn heads” with Wood Brothers
NAS

DiBenedetto intends to “turn heads” with Wood Brothers

William Byron: "We just don't stop here" after Daytona Duel win
NAS

William Byron: "We just don't stop here" after Daytona Duel win

Fellow Chevys help Byron top Harvick for Duel #2 win
NAS

Fellow Chevys help Byron top Harvick for Duel #2 win

Joey Logano leads Ford 1-2-3-4 in Duel #1 win
NAS

Joey Logano leads Ford 1-2-3-4 in Duel #1 win

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.