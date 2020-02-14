Byron leads a parade of Chevys in Friday Daytona 500 practice

“Working with Chad (Knaus, crew chief), he’s actually the first crew chief I’ve worked with since legend cars, to work with for a second time,” Byron said. “I’m just really excited about that, having some consistency there.

“It’s going to be fun. If we can start the year off fast-paced, I think it’s going to make things fall in line a lot easier.”

Chase Elliott ended up third (203.869 mph), Ty Dillon fourth and rookie Tyler Reddick completed the top-five as Chevrolet drivers claimed the top-seven spots.

Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Jimmie Johnson, Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr.

Only 32 of the 40 cars entered in the race elected to run during the practice, including just one (Cole Custer) of the four Stewart-Haas Racing drivers.