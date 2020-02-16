Daytona 500 postponed to Monday due to persistent showers

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
First Practice in
4 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
142 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
150 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
171 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
178 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
185 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
191 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
199 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
205 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
212 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
220 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
227 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
234 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
241 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
248 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
255 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
262 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 / Breaking news

Daytona 500 postponed to Monday due to persistent showers

shares
comments
Daytona 500 postponed to Monday due to persistent showers
By:
Feb 16, 2020, 11:52 PM

President Trump got to start the engines for the Daytona 500, but not much more of it ended up completed on Sunday.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Kroger, Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil, rain delay
President Donald Trump at Daytona 500
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally, rain delay
President Donald Trump at Daytona 500
President Donald Trump at Daytona 500
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Discount Tire, rain delay
Toyota Camry pace car
Toyota line
Air Show
President Donald Trump at Daytona 500

Following two lengthy rain delays and only 20 of 200 laps completed, NASCAR finally called off the event around 6:50 p.m. ET.

The race has been rescheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET Monday and will be shown live on Fox.

NASCAR was able to complete all its pre-race pageantry, including a brief speech from President Trump, his command to start engines and a lap around the track in the presidential limo.

But just as the race was set to begin, rain caused the cars to be immediately sent to pit road.

The race actually took the green flag at about 4:20 p.m. ET. Pole-winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. led the first 20 laps until rain brought a quick halt.

The track never got dried to restart before very heavy rains – part of a large front – set it before 7 p.m.

After returning to the infield and the cars were preparing to take the green flag for the first time, Trump cut into the NASCAR channel with a message to all the drivers, “Drivers: this is President Trump; it was an honor to open the Daytona 500. Have a phenomenal day, a great race, be safe.

“God Bless you, we love you.”  

Air Force One at Daytona

Air Force One at Daytona

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Current Running Order

1. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2. Joey Logano

3. Aric Almirola

4. Ryan Newman

5. Kevin Harvick

6. Brad Keselowski

7. William Byron

8. Jimmie Johnson

9. Ty Dillon

10. Timmy Hill

Next article
2020 Daytona 500 starting lineup in pictures

Previous article

2020 Daytona 500 starting lineup in pictures
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona 500
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Daytona 500

Daytona 500

8 Feb - 16 Feb
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Sat 8 Feb
Sat 8 Feb
10:35
13:35
Second Practice
Sat 8 Feb
Sat 8 Feb
12:00
15:00
Qualifying
Sun 9 Feb
Sun 9 Feb
09:00
12:00
Duel 1
Thu 13 Feb
Thu 13 Feb
16:00
19:00
Duel 2
Thu 13 Feb
Thu 13 Feb
17:45
20:45
Third Practice
Fri 14 Feb
Fri 14 Feb
14:05
17:05
Final Practice
Sat 15 Feb
Sat 15 Feb
09:30
12:30
Race
Sun 16 Feb
Sun 16 Feb
11:30
14:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Discover the hidden technical secrets of Red Bull’s new RB16

2
WRC

Sweden WRC: Evans seals first win with Toyota

3
Supercars

Supercars could tweak tracks to improve racing

4
NASCAR Cup

Daytona 500 postponed to Monday due to persistent showers

44m
5
Formula E

Mexico City E-Prix: Evans wins wild race for Jaguar

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

Daytona 500 postponed to Monday due to persistent showers
NAS

Daytona 500 postponed to Monday due to persistent showers

2020 Daytona 500 starting lineup in pictures
NAS

2020 Daytona 500 starting lineup in pictures

Joey Logano leads final Daytona 500 practice; Toyotas sit out
NAS

Joey Logano leads final Daytona 500 practice; Toyotas sit out

Byron leads a parade of Chevys in Friday Daytona 500 practice
NAS

Byron leads a parade of Chevys in Friday Daytona 500 practice

DiBenedetto intends to “turn heads” with Wood Brothers
NAS

DiBenedetto intends to “turn heads” with Wood Brothers

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.