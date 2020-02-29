Despite a bad start, Daniel Suarez left Las Vegas 'very happy'

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Qualifying in
15 Hours
:
39 Minutes
:
42 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
130 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
138 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
159 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
166 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
173 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
179 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
187 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
193 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
200 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
208 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
215 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
222 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
229 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
236 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
243 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
250 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Despite a bad start, Daniel Suarez left Las Vegas 'very happy'

shares
comments
Despite a bad start, Daniel Suarez left Las Vegas 'very happy'
By:
Feb 29, 2020, 2:44 AM

While the start of Daniel Suarez’s 2020 season could not seem to have gone much worse, he was able to extract a measure of hope from his race last week at Las Vegas.

Daniel Suarez, Gaunt Brothers Racing, Toyota Camry Toyota Certified Used Vehicles
Daniel Suarez, Gaunt Brothers Racing, Toyota Camry Toyota Certified Used Vehicles
Daniel Suarez, Gaunt Brothers Racing, Toyota Camry Toyota Certified Used Vehicles
Daniel Suarez, Gaunt Brothers Racing, Toyota Camry Toyota Certified Used Vehicles
Daniel Suarez, Gaunt Brothers Racing, Toyota Camry Toyota Certified Used Vehicles
Daniel Suarez, Gaunt Brothers Racing, Toyota Camry Toyota Certified Used Vehicles crash
Daniel Suarez, Gaunt Brothers Racing, Toyota Camry Toyota Certified Used Vehicles

Suarez’s No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing team failed to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500 and on the first lap of last week’s race at Las Vegas, Suarez brought out the first caution on Lap 2 when his car stalled on the frontstretch.

He was eventually able to get back in the race once his crew addressed an ignition problem but by then he ended up four laps down and finished 35th.

Still, Suarez found a positive.

“A lot of people don’t know this, but I left Las Vegas very happy. The way team progressed and the way everything went down after that problem, I was actually very pleased with how everything worked out,” he said Friday at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif.

“We still have a lot of work to do in building the team. We’re still hiring some people and figuring out ways to get cars and stuff like that. We have to keep working.”

Read Also:

Asked what he thought was possible last week had his car not experienced the ignition problem, Suarez said, “I think we could have finished somewhere inside the top-20. The car was fast enough to do that.

“The problem was we never had track position or contending for it. But the lap times and everything were pretty sporty.”

Suarez said this weekend’s race Auto Club Speedway may actually present more of a problem for his young team. The worn surface and aero package will require a car that helps provide downforce and grip.

“Unfortunately, we just don’t have that,” he said. “I feel like this is one of those places where I will have to work extra hard to make up for everything the car is not giving me.”

Still, Suarez tries to remain upbeat about the future. But he admits he is not a very patient person.

“That’s the way it is sometimes; you have to work through different circumstances,” he said. “I just feel very proud to have great people around me, including Marty Gaunt, the owner of the team and the amazing support behind us.

“We just have to be patient, keep building and keep growing.”

Read Also:

Next article
Jimmie Johnson: "It would be insane" to win at Fontana

Previous article

Jimmie Johnson: "It would be insane" to win at Fontana
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Daniel Suarez
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Fontana

Fontana

28 Feb - 1 Mar
Qualifying Starts in
15 Hours
:
39 Minutes
:
43 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Fri 28 Feb
Fri 28 Feb
16:05
13:05
Final Practice
Fri 28 Feb
Fri 28 Feb
17:35
14:35
Qualifying
Sat 29 Feb
Sat 29 Feb
14:35
11:35
Race
Sun 1 Mar
Sun 1 Mar
15:30
12:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Courtney splits with Team Sydney

2h
2
Formula 1

Vettel pinpoints Ferrari's main weakness compared to rivals

3
Formula 1

Ricciardo confirms plan to avoid Australian GP burn-out

4
Supercars

Supercars enduro to feature Holden world record attempt

5
World Superbike

Phillip Island WSBK: Sykes on pole, Bautista crashes

1h

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

Despite a bad start, Daniel Suarez left Las Vegas 'very happy'
NAS

Despite a bad start, Daniel Suarez left Las Vegas 'very happy'

Jimmie Johnson: "It would be insane" to win at Fontana
NAS

Jimmie Johnson: "It would be insane" to win at Fontana

Alex Bowman tops final Cup practice; Kyle Busch tags wall
NAS

Alex Bowman tops final Cup practice; Kyle Busch tags wall

Bowman leads first Cup practice at Fontana as Chevys dominate
NAS

Bowman leads first Cup practice at Fontana as Chevys dominate

NASCAR weekend schedule at Fontana
NAS

NASCAR weekend schedule at Fontana

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.