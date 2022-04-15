Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Drivers say "multiple grooves" possible in Bristol dirt race Next / Racing to return to North Wilkesboro but not NASCAR - yet
NASCAR Cup / Bristol Practice report

Denny Hamlin tops Kyle Busch in final Bristol Cup practice

Denny Hamlin, who hit the wall in Friday’s first NASCAR Cup Series practice on the Bristol Dirt Track, ended up fastest in the final 50-minute session.

Jim Utter
By:
Denny Hamlin tops Kyle Busch in final Bristol Cup practice

Hamlin had suffered some damage to his No. 11 Toyota in the earlier incident, but showed no worse for wear leading the final practice Friday night with an average lap speed of 87.217 mph.

Conditions in the final practice seemed much improved over Friday’s earlier session, the end of which was plagued by visibility issues.

Kyle Busch was second-fastest (87.091 mph) and Todd Gilliland was third (87.027 mph). Tyler Reddick – who led first practice – was fourth and Christopher Bell rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 average speeds were Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Justin Haley, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Brad Keselowski.

Read Also:

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 laps, Reddick had the fastest average speed (86.327 mph). The remainder of the top-five in that category were Stenhouse, Larson, Bell and Hamlin.

About six minutes into the session, Chase Elliott went for his fourth spin of the day. He spun out three times in Friday’s first practice. But again, no damage to his No. 9 Chevrolet.

Just Allgaier went for a spin at the entrance to pit road about 23 minutes in, but the No. 77 did not appear to suffer any damage.

Midway through the session, Larson reported his steering wheel was out of alignment and pointing to the right, likely after contact with the wall. His team ended practice early.

With about 15 minutes remaining, William Byron reported he had gotten loose and hit the wall pretty hard. His No. 24 team told him to bring his car to pit road to assess the damage.

With less than five minutes to go, Stenhouse spun but quickly straightened out. He did appear to have sustained some right-rear damage to his No. 47 Chevrolet.

Drivers say "multiple grooves" possible in Bristol dirt race
Drivers say "multiple grooves" possible in Bristol dirt race
Racing to return to North Wilkesboro but not NASCAR - yet

Racing to return to North Wilkesboro but not NASCAR - yet
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
