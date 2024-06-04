Despite SHR closing, Josh Berry would "do it all over again"

The Late Model star secured his first full-time Cup ride with SHR’s No. 4 Ford team this year after showcasing his talent in the Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports and as an occasional fill-in driver in Cup.

However, Berry is back in the position of looking for another Cup ride after SHR announced last week that it would be shutting down at the end of the 2024 season.

It’s a situation he never expected to repeat so quickly but is adamant that he has no regrets.

John Hunter Nemechek, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Bommarito.com Toyota Camry and Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, Overstock.com Ford Mustang Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

“I think without a doubt I would do it all over again, even if I knew the outcome,” Berry, 33, told a group of reporters on Tuesday at NASCAR’s Production Facility in Concord, N.C.

“The opportunity to race for Stewart-Haas and the job that they’ve done and the people that I’ve had and worked with – Rodney (Childers, crew chief) and this No. 4 team – you know I would 100-percent do that all over again.

“I hate that part of it’s coming to a close but from their side of things the time was right to make a change and go a different direction. I think all of us respect that.”

Berry’s transition to SHR has been a bumpy one but he has made consistent progress since the start of the season.

He began the year with four consecutive finishes of 20th or worse, but it seemed just as SHR was ready to make its announcement, Berry and the No. 4 team was hitting their stride.

Until his wreck at Gateway last Sunday, Berry had five consecutive finishes of 16th or better, including back-to-back finishes of third at Darlington and 10th at Charlotte.

“I felt like we showed flashes of speed here and there as we were still progressing even in some of our, you know, worst races,” Berry said. “We learned a lot.

“Now just over the last couple months, we’ve been able to put together some better results and build a little more consistency. I think I’m getting more comfortable with the Next Gen car racing week in and week out.”

Berry said the opportunity to work with Childers and the championship-caliber crew on the No. 4 has proven to be one of the highlights of his racing career.

“The No. 4 team and Rodney, the culture that they’ve created is second to none,” Berry said. “It’s top level out of all the teams, right. I think you see that you the teams that have that culture are the ones who run well week in and week out.

“I’ve been happy with the job that I’ve done and how we’ve adapted together and worked together. All of us, I think, still have a lot to prove and obviously I’m racing for my career again, right?

“Like I’ve done countless times.”

Berry does hope whatever comes in the 2025 season, he wants to be able to continue his Cup career with Childers as his crew chief.

Asked if he believed such an opportunity could present itself for next season, Berry said, “I think it’s yet to be seen if that’s going to be realistic or not. But I think that we most definitely want to continue that path.

“We’re working together better. We’re learning each other and continuing to grow and I think we’ve had some really solid runs. So, I think for us, we want to be able to continue that trajectory and keep working with each other.

“Whether that’s going to be possible or not as yet to be seen, but that’s certainly the goal.”