NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Go Fas Racing forms technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing

shares
comments
Go Fas Racing forms technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing
By:
Nov 1, 2019, 5:43 PM

Go Fas Racing will enter into a technical alliance next season with one of the NASCAR Cup Series’ most successful organizations.

Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Auto Owners Insurance, Daniel Suarez, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Haas Automation, Corey LaJoie, Go FAS Racing, Ford Mustang DUDE Wipes
Corey LaJoie, Go FAS Racing, Ford Mustang CorvetteParts.net, Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang BlueDEF, Reed Sorenson, Premium Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro VIPRacingExperience.com
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Busch Beer and Corey LaJoie, Go FAS Racing, Ford Mustang Old Spice
Corey LaJoie, Go FAS Racing, Ford Mustang Visone RV / Wildcat Adventure Park

Team owner Archie St. Hilaire announced Friday that his one-car organization will enter into an alliance in 2020 with Stewart-Haas Racing, which will provide chassis, data and technical support for its No. 32 Ford team

St. Hilaire has been fielding a full-time entry in the Cup series since 2014.

“I can’t thank all of the great people at SHR for the opportunity to align with them,” St. Hilaire said. “All of this couldn’t happen without the help of our wonderful sponsors and marketing partners. 

“GFR has improved every year in our six years in the NASCAR Cup Series and I believe that the best is yet to come for this little team and our great group of employees.”

Said Greg Zipadelli, vice president of competition for SHR: “This arrangement will allow Go Fas Racing to improve its performance in 2020 and position itself for future growth.”

Go Fas Racing has not yet decided on a driver for next season and said “driver negotiations are still ongoing.”

Corey Lajoie has been the team’s driver this season. He is 29th in the series standings with a pair of top-10 finishes this year.

Friday afternoon, St. Hilaire told reporters that Cole Custer is not a candidate for the No. 32 Cup car in 2020. Custer was a name that had been mentioned prominently since the announcement.

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

