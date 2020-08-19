Jimmie Johnson to run Earnhardt/Petty throwback scheme

Johnson, who is competing in his final full-time year as a NASCAR Cup Series driver, will run a scheme that pays homage to both Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt.

The hood and top-end of the car will feature the iconic Petty blue while the sides, rear bumper and nose area will pay tribute to the black No. 3 driven by Earnhardt.

Johnson tweeted earlier Wednesday: "I’m proud to honor these two legends and what they’ve meant to me and the sport with this 7x scheme at Darlington." He will also have a special '777' badge representing the three seven-time champions of NASCAR.

"This is next level what you are doing this year,” said Dale Earnhardt Jr. of the scheme. "I don’t know why it’s not been done before, but I think it may make people really reconsider how they approach the throwback weekend. I may be overstating it because Dad is involved but it’s not been done quite like this. You are going to honor both Richard Petty and my father with your paint scheme."

Throwback Weekend at Darlington will take place Sunday, Sept. 6th at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

