Subscribe
Previous / After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway Next / Andy Lally to run remaining 2023 Cup road course races
NASCAR Cup / Madison News

Logano relishes third at Gateway after "going through hell"

Joey Logano didn’t win Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway nor even lead a lap but successfully managed to end his recent points slide.

Jim Utter
By:
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang

Entering the Gateway race, Logano had finished 18th or worse in four of his previous five races and dropped from seventh to 14th in the NASCAR Cup standings.

He was looking for a good upturn of performance this past weekend, and while he never got to the lead, Logano’s No. 22 Penske Ford was among the most consistent throughout a very long and chaotic race.

Logano never strayed far from the top 10 and the flurry of late-race cautions helped him pull out a third-place finish – his best since his second at Martinsville, Va., in mid-April.

“I’m proud of the fight. We were mediocre – just outside the top-five all day long,” said Logano, who won the inaugural Cup race at Gateway last year. “There was a group of cars that were a tick better than us. Then we executed at the end and beat a few of them.

“We tried some new things from last year, and we learned some lessons. But overall: Good. We needed a solid run. We’ve been going through hell here lately.”

Logano was one of several teams to utilize a two-tire pit strategy during the race to gain track position. He ran as high as second in Sunday’s second stage. With the help of five restarts in the final 39 laps, Logano was able to rally from seventh to third.

“It’s nice to get a top-five, third place, and some points there in each stage,” he said. “Good day.”

Logano said he could see the promise of a strong weekend on Saturday when he ended up fastest in practice and all three Penske cars qualified in the top-10.

Logano started sixth while teammates Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric lined up second and 10th, respectively.

“I think our cars have a lot of potential. We just need to tune it in a little better in qualifying. But in race trim, it seems pretty good,” Logano said after Saturday’s qualifying session.

“Strategy is still going to be a big deal. Hopefully, we hit all those numbers right, do all those things right, and then we’ll be in the hunt.”

As it turned out, he was.

Read Also:
shares
comments

After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway

Andy Lally to run remaining 2023 Cup road course races
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Andy Lally to run remaining 2023 Cup road course races

Andy Lally to run remaining 2023 Cup road course races

NASCAR Cup
Madison

Andy Lally to run remaining 2023 Cup road course races Andy Lally to run remaining 2023 Cup road course races

After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway

After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway

NASCAR Cup
Madison

After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

LMP2 bosses hit out at "weak" Le Mans penalty for illegal laser use

LMP2 bosses hit out at "weak" Le Mans penalty for illegal laser use

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

LMP2 bosses hit out at "weak" Le Mans penalty for illegal laser use LMP2 bosses hit out at "weak" Le Mans penalty for illegal laser use

WRC Sardinia: The Good, The Bad and a Hyundai revival

WRC Sardinia: The Good, The Bad and a Hyundai revival

WRC WRC
Rally Italy

WRC Sardinia: The Good, The Bad and a Hyundai revival WRC Sardinia: The Good, The Bad and a Hyundai revival

Why Detroit GP nostalgia isn’t what it used to be

Why Detroit GP nostalgia isn’t what it used to be

Indy IndyCar
Detroit

Why Detroit GP nostalgia isn’t what it used to be Why Detroit GP nostalgia isn’t what it used to be

Aston Martin surprised by Mercedes F1 "rocket ship" in Spanish GP

Aston Martin surprised by Mercedes F1 "rocket ship" in Spanish GP

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

Aston Martin surprised by Mercedes F1 "rocket ship" in Spanish GP Aston Martin surprised by Mercedes F1 "rocket ship" in Spanish GP

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe