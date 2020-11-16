John Hunter Nemechek and Front Row Motorsports part ways

Nemechek, 23, was a rookie in the NCS this season after running full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2019.

In his rookie campaign with Front Row, Nemechek scored three top-tens with a best career finish of eighth. He ended the season 27th in the championship standings.

"We want to thank John Hunter for being a part of Front Row Motorsports and beginning his NASCAR Cup Series career with us," said FRM team owner Bob Jenkins. "He certainly helped elevate our performance this past season and brought added value to our No. 38 team. We wish him the best in the next phase in his career and he will always be a friend of ours."

It's unclear where Nemechek will be heading or who will replace him behind the wheel of the No. 38 Ford Mustang.

"I'm so thankful for the chance that Bob Jenkins, Jerry Freeze and all our partners took on myself this past season," Nemechek said in a statement. "I would like to thank every employee for the opportunity and the hard work that they put into myself and the No. 38 team at Front Row Motorsports. I am grateful for my time, relationships, and all the knowledge I have gained. I appreciate the patience of our fans, with future plans to be announced at a later date."

