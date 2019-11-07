NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix II / Analysis

Can another Phoenix win change Kyle Busch's playoff narrative?

shares
comments
Can another Phoenix win change Kyle Busch's playoff narrative?
By:
Nov 7, 2019, 11:58 PM

There are many reasons why a win at ISM Raceway near Phoenix would help Kyle Busch this weekend but perhaps none better than simply to show that he’s still a player for the series championship.

Race Winner, Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry SKITTLES
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry SKITTLES wins
Race Winner, Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry SKITTLES
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro RigUp
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's Halloween
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's Halloween
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Interstate Batteries
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's Hazelnut

Statistically, Kyle Busch has had another strong season with four victories and 15 top-five and 25 top-10 finishes in 33 races. 

Busch, however, hasn’t won since June at Pocono. He is still ranked third in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings although he has four finishes of 14th or worse in eight playoff races.

Entering Sunday’s race at Phoenix, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick already own two of the four spots in the Championship 4 that will compete for the series title in Homestead.

Busch holds a two-point advantage over Joey Logano over the remaining six playoff drivers. If one of the six doesn’t win at Phoenix, the final two positions at Homestead will be filled based on points.

“We all know one guy is going to move through on points and we have to do whatever we have to do in order to be that guy,’’ said Busch.

“If we can obviously go to Phoenix and have a strong run and be able to go out there and win that will put us through, as well.”

Read Also:

While Busch has not been as competitive for wins the second half of the season, Phoenix does offer him an excellent chance at redemption.

One of Busch’s four wins this season came in the spring race at the track, when he led 177 of the 312 laps. He is also the only driver to win at Phoenix in the two races since the facility completed a major renovation and re-configuration last year.

“I really like Phoenix and we won there in the spring but that was nine months ago,” Busch said. So, when we go back there, a lot’s going on in the development of everybody’s cars and things like that for this season.

“The last couple times we’ve been to Phoenix, we’ve run pretty good. Hopefully, that can translate to this time around again. I’m optimistic about it. I think we can do OK. 

“It’s just a matter of running another clean race and not making mistakes. We look forward to the challenge.”

Busch has seven top-five finishes in his last eight races at Phoenix, including two consecutive victories.

A strong finish would likely send him to Homestead to compete for the series championship.

A win, however, would not only lock him in the Championship 4 but it could also change the narrative of what has been so far a disappointing playoffs.

A sweep of Phoenix this season could also remind his fans – and perhaps even his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team – that for much of this season they have been a championship favorite.

Next article
Why ride swaps always leave F1 drivers wanting more

Previous article

Why ride swaps always leave F1 drivers wanting more

Next article

NASCAR Cup/Xfinity/Trucks Phoenix race weekend schedule

NASCAR Cup/Xfinity/Trucks Phoenix race weekend schedule
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Phoenix II
Drivers Kyle Busch
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Homestead

Homestead

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
15:35
15:35
Final Practice
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
18:30
18:30
Qualifying
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
14:05
14:05
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
15:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

2h
2
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

3
WRC

How Ogier's Citroen dream died

3h
4
MotoGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

5
Formula E

Smaller teams can still beat giants in Formula E - d'Ambrosio

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

NASCAR industry reacts to Jimmie Johnson's retirement
NAS

NASCAR industry reacts to Jimmie Johnson's retirement

Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time competition after 2020
NAS

Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time competition after 2020

Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks
NAS

Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks

Adam Stevens: "Kyle was hungry" for second Cup title
NAS

Adam Stevens: "Kyle was hungry" for second Cup title

Before leaving RCR, Hemric wins Cup rookie of the year
NAS

Before leaving RCR, Hemric wins Cup rookie of the year

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.