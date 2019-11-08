NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix II / Practice report

Spring Phoenix winner Kyle Busch tops Friday's first practice

shares
comments
Spring Phoenix winner Kyle Busch tops Friday's first practice
By:
Nov 8, 2019, 10:14 PM

Kyle Busch, who has won the last two races at ISM Raceway near Phoenix, ended up fastest in Friday’s first NASCAR Cup Series practice.

Busch posted an average lap speed of 137.562 mph late in the 50-minute session to lead the way. Denny Hamlin (137.478 mph) and Matt DiBenedetto (137.169 mph) ended up second and third, respectively, as Toyotas swept the top three spots.

Busch is the only driver to win at Phoenix in the two races since the facility completed a major renovation and re-configuration last year. He led177 of 312 laps in his win in the spring – one of his four series wins this season.

Joey Logano ended up fourth and Kyle Larson completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 single-lap speeds were Ryan Blaney, Clint Bowyer, Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and Paul Menard.

Austin Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Jimmie Johnson all sat out the final 15 minutes of practice because each of their cars failed inspection twice prior to last weekend’s race.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 26 26.170     137.562
2 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 28 26.186 0.016 0.016 137.478
3 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 34 26.245 0.075 0.059 137.169
4 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 28 26.263 0.093 0.018 137.075
5 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 33 26.268 0.098 0.005 137.049
6 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 27 26.475 0.305 0.207 135.977
7 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 25 26.506 0.336 0.031 135.818
8 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 26 26.564 0.394 0.058 135.522
9 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 33 26.583 0.413 0.019 135.425
10 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 30 26.601 0.431 0.018 135.333
11 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 32 26.610 0.440 0.009 135.287
12 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 20 26.656 0.486 0.046 135.054
13 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 34 26.661 0.491 0.005 135.029
14 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 35 26.673 0.503 0.012 134.968
15 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 29 26.679 0.509 0.006 134.938
16 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 31 26.686 0.516 0.007 134.902
17 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 27 26.742 0.572 0.056 134.620
18 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 35 26.742 0.572 0.000 134.620
19 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 19 26.758 0.588 0.016 134.539
20 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 35 26.777 0.607 0.019 134.444
21 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 28 26.791 0.621 0.014 134.373
22 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 26 26.843 0.673 0.052 134.113
23 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 32 26.846 0.676 0.003 134.098
24 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 30 26.918 0.748 0.072 133.740
25 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 23 26.948 0.778 0.030 133.591
26 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 22 26.958 0.788 0.010 133.541
27 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 33 26.978 0.808 0.020 133.442
28 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 25 26.994 0.824 0.016 133.363
29 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 20 27.011 0.841 0.017 133.279
30 36 United States John Hunter Nemechek  Ford 31 27.240 1.070 0.229 132.159
31 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 16 27.398 1.228 0.158 131.396
32 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 26 27.626 1.456 0.228 130.312
33 53 United States J.J. Yeley  Ford 10 27.694 1.524 0.068 129.992
34 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 30 27.730 1.560 0.036 129.823
35 51 United States Garrett Smithley  Chevrolet 15 27.756 1.586 0.026 129.702
36 27 United States Joe Nemechek  Chevrolet 18 28.106 1.936 0.350 128.087
37 77 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 19 28.270 2.100 0.164 127.343
38 52 United States Bayley Currey  Chevrolet 4 28.326 2.156 0.056 127.092
39 66 United States Joey Gase  Toyota 13 28.868 2.698 0.542 124.706



