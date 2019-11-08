Spring Phoenix winner Kyle Busch tops Friday's first practice

Busch posted an average lap speed of 137.562 mph late in the 50-minute session to lead the way. Denny Hamlin (137.478 mph) and Matt DiBenedetto (137.169 mph) ended up second and third, respectively, as Toyotas swept the top three spots.

Busch is the only driver to win at Phoenix in the two races since the facility completed a major renovation and re-configuration last year. He led177 of 312 laps in his win in the spring – one of his four series wins this season.

Joey Logano ended up fourth and Kyle Larson completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 single-lap speeds were Ryan Blaney, Clint Bowyer, Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and Paul Menard.

Austin Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Jimmie Johnson all sat out the final 15 minutes of practice because each of their cars failed inspection twice prior to last weekend’s race.