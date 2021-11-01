Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The four drivers who will fight for the NASCAR Cup Series title
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix II Breaking news

NASCAR to require Kyle Busch to take sensitivity training

By:

NASCAR on Monday penalized Cup Series driver Kyle Busch for using a slur in a post-race interview Sunday at Martinsville

NASCAR to require Kyle Busch to take sensitivity training

As a penalty for violating its conduct guidelines, prior to the start of the 2022 season, NASCAR will require Busch to take sensitivity training.

Busch, a two-time series champion, finished second in Sunday’s race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, but was still eliminated from further contention for the 2021 series championship.

In an interview caught on video by NBC Sports, Busch said a slur commonly utilized to refer to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities while describing his last-lap tangle with Brad Keselowski.

Sunday night, Busch posted a message on his Twitter account apologizing for the use of a word he said “should never use.”

 

With one race remaining this season, Busch is ninth in the series standings with two wins, 14 top-five and 21 top-10 finishes

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

The four drivers who will fight for the NASCAR Cup Series title
Previous article

The four drivers who will fight for the NASCAR Cup Series title
Load comments
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Martin Truex Jr.: "I have no idea how we finished fourth" Martinsville II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr.: "I have no idea how we finished fourth"

Alex Bowman spins Hamlin, claims Martinsville NASCAR Cup win Martinsville II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Alex Bowman spins Hamlin, claims Martinsville NASCAR Cup win

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Kyle Busch More from
Kyle Busch
NASCAR fines Kyle Busch $50,000 for Darlington safety violation Darlington II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR fines Kyle Busch $50,000 for Darlington safety violation

Kyle Busch on Atlanta: "It was ours to lose and we lost it" Atlanta II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch on Atlanta: "It was ours to lose and we lost it"

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21 Prime
General

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21

Latest news

NASCAR to require Kyle Busch to take sensitivity training
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR to require Kyle Busch to take sensitivity training

The four drivers who will fight for the NASCAR Cup Series title
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

The four drivers who will fight for the NASCAR Cup Series title

Hamlin tears into "hack" Bowman after on-track NASCAR clash
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hamlin tears into "hack" Bowman after on-track NASCAR clash

Martin Truex Jr.: "I have no idea how we finished fourth"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr.: "I have no idea how we finished fourth"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.