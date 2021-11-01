NASCAR to require Kyle Busch to take sensitivity training

As a penalty for violating its conduct guidelines, prior to the start of the 2022 season, NASCAR will require Busch to take sensitivity training.

Busch, a two-time series champion, finished second in Sunday’s race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, but was still eliminated from further contention for the 2021 series championship.

In an interview caught on video by NBC Sports, Busch said a slur commonly utilized to refer to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities while describing his last-lap tangle with Brad Keselowski.

Sunday night, Busch posted a message on his Twitter account apologizing for the use of a word he said “should never use.”

With one race remaining this season, Busch is ninth in the series standings with two wins, 14 top-five and 21 top-10 finishes