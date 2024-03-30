Kyle Larson leads Saturday's Cup practice at Richmond
Kyle Larson, who won the first NASCAR Cup race of the season at Richmond (Va.) Raceway last year, appears to be a contender for a repeat.
Larson, who ran in the first 20-minute session, ended up with the fastest average lap speed (121.835 mph) in Saturday’s practice at the ¾-mile short track.
“It’s a tough place for me, so I don’t ever really come here with the highest of expectations, more so just because of me,” said Larson, who drives Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 5 Chevrolet.
“Talking to my team and stuff – we won the spring race, but we were really bad in the fall race. So, I think we’ve come here with a much different approach for car set-up.”
Joey Logano (121.490 mph) and Chris Buescher (121.462 mph) – also both from the first group – joined Larson in the top three overall speeds.
Michael McDowell ended up fastest (119.553 mph) in the second group.
Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, reigning series champion Ryan Blaney had the fastest average lap speed (119.867 mph), followed by Alex Bowman and Logano.
Group B
McDowell paced the second 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 119.553 mph but speeds in general were much slower than the first group.
Brad Keselowski was second fastest (118.963 mph) while Erik Jones (118.702 mph) was third.
Last weekend’s race winner, William Byron, was fourth and Christopher Bell completed the top five.
Group A
Larson, who won this race a year ago, led the way in the first session with an average lap speed of 121.835 mph that he set in his first laps on the track.
Logano was second quick (121.490 mph) while Buescher was third (121.462 mph).
John Hunter Nemechek and Bowman rounded out the top five.
|CLA
|DRIVER
|#
|MANUFACTURER
|LAPS
|TIME
|INTERVAL
|MPH
|1
|K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|5
|Chevrolet
|45
|
22.161
|121.836
|2
|J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE
|22
|Ford
|49
|
+0.063
22.224
|0.063
|121.490
|3
|C. BuescherRFK RACING
|17
|Ford
|47
|
+0.068
22.229
|0.005
|121.463
|4
|J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|42
|Toyota
|47
|
+0.079
22.240
|0.011
|121.403
|5
|A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|48
|Chevrolet
|42
|
+0.088
22.249
|0.009
|121.354
|6
|
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
|54
|Toyota
|46
|
+0.102
22.263
|0.014
|121.277
|7
|R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE
|12
|Ford
|49
|
+0.115
22.276
|0.013
|121.207
|8
|J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING
|4
|Ford
|40
|
+0.181
22.342
|0.066
|120.849
|9
|R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING
|47
|Chevrolet
|43
|
+0.240
22.401
|0.059
|120.530
|10
|J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING
|51
|Ford
|46
|
+0.261
22.422
|0.021
|120.417
|11
|H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING
|21
|Ford
|37
|
+0.283
22.444
|0.022
|120.299
|12
|A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|3
|Chevrolet
|40
|
+0.358
22.519
|0.075
|119.899
|13
|R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|41
|Ford
|38
|
+0.418
22.579
|0.060
|119.580
|14
|M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|34
|Ford
|48
|
+0.423
22.584
|0.005
|119.554
|15
|D. HemricKAULIG RACING
|31
|Chevrolet
|33
|
+0.495
22.656
|0.072
|119.174
|16
|B. KeselowskiRFK RACING
|6
|Ford
|47
|
+0.535
22.696
|0.040
|118.964
|17
|
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|71
|Chevrolet
|36
|
+0.549
22.710
|0.014
|118.890
|18
|E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|43
|Toyota
|39
|
+0.585
22.746
|0.036
|118.702
|19
|W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|24
|Chevrolet
|43
|
+0.595
22.756
|0.010
|118.650
|20
|C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING
|20
|Toyota
|49
|
+0.618
22.779
|0.023
|118.530
|21
|M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING
|19
|Toyota
|47
|
+0.624
22.785
|0.006
|118.499
|22
|B. Wallace23XI RACING
|23
|Toyota
|47
|
+0.625
22.786
|0.001
|118.494
|23
|D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING
|11
|Toyota
|48
|
+0.663
22.824
|0.038
|118.297
|24
|D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING
|99
|Chevrolet
|36
|
+0.668
22.829
|0.005
|118.271
|25
|C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|14
|Ford
|41
|
+0.685
22.846
|0.017
|118.183
|26
|A. CindricTEAM PENSKE
|2
|Ford
|44
|
+0.699
22.860
|0.014
|118.110
|27
|N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING
|10
|Ford
|44
|
+0.700
22.861
|0.001
|118.105
|28
|T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
|38
|Ford
|48
|
+0.709
22.870
|0.009
|118.059
|29
|C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS
|9
|Chevrolet
|42
|
+0.722
22.883
|0.013
|117.992
|30
|
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|77
|Chevrolet
|36
|
+0.729
22.890
|0.007
|117.955
|31
|T. Reddick23XI RACING
|45
|Toyota
|46
|
+0.734
22.895
|0.005
|117.930
|32
|K. GralaRICK WARE RACING
|15
|Ford
|46
|
+0.741
22.902
|0.007
|117.894
|33
|C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
|7
|Chevrolet
|46
|
+0.746
22.907
|0.005
|117.868
|34
|K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING
|8
|Chevrolet
|47
|
+0.774
22.935
|0.028
|117.724
|35
|T. DillonKAULIG RACING
|16
|Chevrolet
|31
|
+0.782
22.943
|0.008
|117.683
|36
|R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING
|1
|Chevrolet
|40
|
+0.986
23.147
|0.204
|116.646
