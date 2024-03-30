All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
NASCAR Cup Richmond
Practice report

Kyle Larson leads Saturday's Cup practice at Richmond

Kyle Larson, who won the first NASCAR Cup race of the season at Richmond (Va.) Raceway last year, appears to be a contender for a repeat.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

Larson, who ran in the first 20-minute session, ended up with the fastest average lap speed (121.835 mph) in Saturday’s practice at the ¾-mile short track.

“It’s a tough place for me, so I don’t ever really come here with the highest of expectations, more so just because of me,” said Larson, who drives Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 5 Chevrolet.

“Talking to my team and stuff – we won the spring race, but we were really bad in the fall race. So, I think we’ve come here with a much different approach for car set-up.”

Joey Logano (121.490 mph) and Chris Buescher (121.462 mph) – also both from the first group – joined Larson in the top three overall speeds.

Michael McDowell ended up fastest (119.553 mph) in the second group.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, reigning series champion Ryan Blaney had the fastest average lap speed (119.867 mph), followed by Alex Bowman and Logano.

Group B

McDowell paced the second 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 119.553 mph but speeds in general were much slower than the first group.

Brad Keselowski was second fastest (118.963 mph) while Erik Jones (118.702 mph) was third.

Last weekend’s race winner, William Byron, was fourth and Christopher Bell completed the top five.

Group A

Larson, who won this race a year ago, led the way in the first session with an average lap speed of 121.835 mph that he set in his first laps on the track.

Logano was second quick (121.490 mph) while Buescher was third (121.462 mph).

John Hunter Nemechek and Bowman rounded out the top five.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL MPH
1 K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 5 Chevrolet 45

22.161

   121.836
2 J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE 22 Ford 49

+0.063

22.224

 0.063 121.490
3 C. BuescherRFK RACING 17 Ford 47

+0.068

22.229

 0.005 121.463
4 J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 42 Toyota 47

+0.079

22.240

 0.011 121.403
5 A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 48 Chevrolet 42

+0.088

22.249

 0.009 121.354
6
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
 54 Toyota 46

+0.102

22.263

 0.014 121.277
7 R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE 12 Ford 49

+0.115

22.276

 0.013 121.207
8 J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING 4 Ford 40

+0.181

22.342

 0.066 120.849
9 R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING 47 Chevrolet 43

+0.240

22.401

 0.059 120.530
10 J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING 51 Ford 46

+0.261

22.422

 0.021 120.417
11 H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING 21 Ford 37

+0.283

22.444

 0.022 120.299
12 A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 3 Chevrolet 40

+0.358

22.519

 0.075 119.899
13 R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING 41 Ford 38

+0.418

22.579

 0.060 119.580
14 M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 34 Ford 48

+0.423

22.584

 0.005 119.554
15 D. HemricKAULIG RACING 31 Chevrolet 33

+0.495

22.656

 0.072 119.174
16 B. KeselowskiRFK RACING 6 Ford 47

+0.535

22.696

 0.040 118.964
17
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 71 Chevrolet 36

+0.549

22.710

 0.014 118.890
18 E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 43 Toyota 39

+0.585

22.746

 0.036 118.702
19 W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 24 Chevrolet 43

+0.595

22.756

 0.010 118.650
20 C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 49

+0.618

22.779

 0.023 118.530
21 M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING 19 Toyota 47

+0.624

22.785

 0.006 118.499
22 B. Wallace23XI RACING 23 Toyota 47

+0.625

22.786

 0.001 118.494
23 D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING 11 Toyota 48

+0.663

22.824

 0.038 118.297
24 D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING 99 Chevrolet 36

+0.668

22.829

 0.005 118.271
25 C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING 14 Ford 41

+0.685

22.846

 0.017 118.183
26 A. CindricTEAM PENSKE 2 Ford 44

+0.699

22.860

 0.014 118.110
27 N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING 10 Ford 44

+0.700

22.861

 0.001 118.105
28 T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 38 Ford 48

+0.709

22.870

 0.009 118.059
29 C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 42

+0.722

22.883

 0.013 117.992
30
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 77 Chevrolet 36

+0.729

22.890

 0.007 117.955
31 T. Reddick23XI RACING 45 Toyota 46

+0.734

22.895

 0.005 117.930
32 K. GralaRICK WARE RACING 15 Ford 46

+0.741

22.902

 0.007 117.894
33 C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 46

+0.746

22.907

 0.005 117.868
34 K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 8 Chevrolet 47

+0.774

22.935

 0.028 117.724
35 T. DillonKAULIG RACING 16 Chevrolet 31

+0.782

22.943

 0.008 117.683
36 R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING 1 Chevrolet 40

+0.986

23.147

 0.204 116.646

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article 2024 NASCAR Richmond schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Next article Larson beats Elliott to Richmond Cup pole for all-Hendrick front row

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Truex claims Hamlin "used me up," and questions final restart

Truex claims Hamlin "used me up," and questions final restart

NASCAR Cup
Richmond
Truex claims Hamlin "used me up," and questions final restart
Hamlin wins Richmond NASCAR Cup race in wild overtime finish

Hamlin wins Richmond NASCAR Cup race in wild overtime finish

NASCAR Cup
Richmond
Hamlin wins Richmond NASCAR Cup race in wild overtime finish
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Larson on Truex contact: "I think he is more mad at Denny"

Larson on Truex contact: "I think he is more mad at Denny"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond
Larson on Truex contact: "I think he is more mad at Denny"
Truex claims Hamlin "used me up," and questions final restart

Truex claims Hamlin "used me up," and questions final restart

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond
Truex claims Hamlin "used me up," and questions final restart
Hamlin wins Richmond NASCAR Cup race in wild overtime finish

Hamlin wins Richmond NASCAR Cup race in wild overtime finish

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond
Hamlin wins Richmond NASCAR Cup race in wild overtime finish
Rain delays start of NASCAR Cup race at Richmond

Rain delays start of NASCAR Cup race at Richmond

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond
Rain delays start of NASCAR Cup race at Richmond

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia