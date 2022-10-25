Tickets Subscribe
Previous / How the NASCAR Cup Series could award dual titles this year Next / Goodyear to debut new Martinsville Cup tire this weekend
NASCAR Cup News

Luke Lambert to join Noah Gragson at Petty GMS in 2023

Noah Gragson will have a familiar face leading his team as he makes his fulltime move to the NASCAR Cup Series next season.

Jim Utter
By:
Luke Lambert to join Noah Gragson at Petty GMS in 2023

Petty GMS Motorsports announced Tuesday it had hired veteran crew chief Luke Lambert to serve to lead its No. 42 Cup team next season. The team had previously announced that Gragson would join the team in 2023 as driver.

Lambert currently serves as crew chief of Gragson’s No. 9 JR Motorsports team. The driver has a series-leading eight wins this season and will compete for the 2022 title in the Nov. 5 championship race at Phoenix.

“I’m looking forward to continuing this journey with Noah,” said Lambert. “This year has been fun and rewarding, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. When I joined JRM, it was because I believed in the organization and knew I’d have the opportunity to compete for race wins and a chance at the championship, and that’s exactly where we are right now.

“I see the same opportunity with Petty GMS. They’ve shown great growth this season and were able to get the team’s first win. With Dave (Elenz) and Erik (Jones), along with what Noah and I bring to the table, I think we’ll continue to see that success and contend for race wins next season.”

Lambert, a native of Mount Airy, N.C., started his NASCAR career as a race engineer at Richard Childress Racing after graduating from N.C. State University. With time at RCR and Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Lambert spent a combined 11 years in the Cup and Xfinity series before joining JRM for the 2022 season with Gragson.

In 10 seasons atop the pit box in the Cup Series, Lambert qualified for the playoffs three times, including a runner-up result in the standings in 2014 with driver Ryan Newman. Overall, Lambert has amassed a total of 26 top-five and 86 top-10 finishes and one victory, coming with Newman in 2017.

Lambert has 12 wins (four with Elliott Sadler, eight with Gragson) in the Xfinity Series.

“Hiring Luke was the right choice for us when it came to finding a crew chief for Noah,” said Joey Cohen, Petty GMS’ director of competition and engineering. “The chemistry and success they have had this year in the Xfinity Series is one that can’t be replicated, and we know with the right resources and tools, that success can carry over to the Cup Series next year.

“Luke brings a great deal of knowledge from his previous years in the Cup Series and knowledge of Noah. With both Luke and Dave next year, Noah and Erik and the relationships they’ve already built, I know we’re giving them the best chance for success next season and the ability to continue to elevate Petty GMS.”

