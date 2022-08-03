Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Keselowski: NASCAR should hand out penalties "like candy" Next / Kurt Busch remains sidelined, Ty Gibbs back in No. 45 at Michigan
NASCAR Cup Interview

Mark Rushbrook: Ford's four wins in Cup Series "not enough"

Ford’s NASCAR boss admits its Cup Series teams have struggled with the Next Gen car but still believes the manufacturer should be in a better position as the playoffs approach.

Jim Utter
By:
Mark Rushbrook: Ford's four wins in Cup Series "not enough"

“Four wins is not enough. It’s not acceptable. We need to get more wins,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports. “We need to have drivers further up the standings and hopefully at least four if not more drivers into the playoffs.

“It’s certainly going to be hard with where we are with only four regular season races left, so it’s been a struggle with the new car, the new package with getting our head around it and how to set it up properly going to the track and optimizing it.”

Trailing their rivals

Ford’s four wins through the first 22 races come from three drivers and two organizations – Team Penske rookie Austin Cindric won the Daytona 500, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Chase Briscoe won at Phoenix and Penske’s Joey Logano picked up wins at Darlington and Gateway.

Logano’s win in the inaugural Cup race at Gateway in early June was the manufacturer’s most recent.

“We’ve seen a lot of success with speed at different tracks where we have understood it, but we still didn’t bring the win home. So, there’s a lot of work to do, but that’s racing,” Rushbrook said.

“We always need to make all elements of the car better, the engine, the aerodynamics, the chassis, the setup, the tire model, our simulator model, and that’s what we’re working on. We have a lot of meetings and advancements with our teams to try and do better every week.”

So far this season, it has been difficult for teams that have experienced success to replicate week-in and week-out.

Even Chevrolet’s Chase Elliott – who leads the series with four wins – had a three-race stint where he didn’t finish better than 21st.

Logano is another example.

He went into the race at Darlington openly questioning whether Penske had the race-winning speed necessary to compete regularly for wins then went out and led 107 of the 293 laps on his way to his first win of the 2022 season.

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

“We’ve had different strengths across different cars at the different tracks. I think that’s part of the struggle is this car is so sensitive that even when one team is taking four cars or two cars to the track with very small differences, you’ll see one near the top of the board and two or three or four down at the other end of the board,” Rushbrook said.

“So, that’s part of it and just understanding how sensitive it is and making sure we can really find the optimum spot for these cars to run.”

With four races remaining in the regular season, Ford has Cindric, Briscoe and Logano locked in the 16-driver playoffs.

Depending on whether there are additional new winners in the last four races, only Ford driver Ryan Blaney (Penske) is high enough in points to also make the field.

Read Also:

That would leave Ford with four of the 16 drivers in the playoffs – not exactly a strong starting point to come away with a series championship.

But the unpredictable nature of the season thus far, means anything is possible before the Sept. 4 playoff opener at Darlington, S.C.

“As a fan, it’s been some of the best racing we’ve ever had. Because of the excitement you don’t know who is going to be at the front as you go to every race weekend, so I think that’s been really, really good,” Rushbrook said.

“The cars are so much closer and with change comes opportunity and great drivers that maybe didn’t have the right opportunity with the old car, this plays into their wheelhouse and they’ve got a great opportunity with this car.

“I think, again, it’s good for the sport to have different teams, different drivers at the front.”

shares
comments

Related video

Keselowski: NASCAR should hand out penalties "like candy"
Previous article

Keselowski: NASCAR should hand out penalties "like candy"
Next article

Kurt Busch remains sidelined, Ty Gibbs back in No. 45 at Michigan

Kurt Busch remains sidelined, Ty Gibbs back in No. 45 at Michigan
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Keselowski: NASCAR should hand out penalties "like candy"
NASCAR Cup

Keselowski: NASCAR should hand out penalties "like candy"

Reddick to "take advantage of every single moment" at RCR
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Reddick to "take advantage of every single moment" at RCR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Kurt Busch remains sidelined, Ty Gibbs back in No. 45 at Michigan
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch remains sidelined, Ty Gibbs back in No. 45 at Michigan

Kurt Busch will miss a third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race after experiencing concussion-like symptoms following a crash in qualifying at Pocono Raceway.

Mark Rushbrook: Ford's four wins in Cup Series "not enough"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Mark Rushbrook: Ford's four wins in Cup Series "not enough"

Ford’s NASCAR boss admits its Cup Series teams have struggled with the Next Gen car but still believes the manufacturer should be in a better position as the playoffs approach.

Keselowski: NASCAR should hand out penalties "like candy"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Keselowski: NASCAR should hand out penalties "like candy"

NASCAR has already levied some harsh penalties this season to its Cup Series teams for modifying or altering parts of the new Next Gen car but Brad Keselowski believes there should be a lot more.

Austin Hill to make NASCAR Cup Series debut with RCR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Austin Hill to make NASCAR Cup Series debut with RCR

Austin Hill will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut this weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.