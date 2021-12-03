Three crew members indefinitely suspended by NASCAR

Johnny Roten, who served as the crew chief for the No. 13 Motorsports Business Management Cup operation, has been suspended after violating the sport's substance abuse policy.

Additionally, two other members have been indefinitely suspended for violating NASCAR's behavioral policy.

John Byrd Jr. was the hauler driver for the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Cup team and Austin Zivich was the car chief for the No. 78 B.J. McLeod Motorsports entry in the Xfinity Series.

Byrd was recently charged with felony child abuse with a sexual act while Zivich faces charges regarding the possession of child pornography.