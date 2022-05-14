NASCAR Cup Kansas qualifying results: Bell on pole

Bell secured his third pole of the season with a flying lap of 179.575mph. Tyler Reddick will start alongside him on the front row.

Austin Cindric is the highest Ford driver in fourth.

There were no incidents during the session. Chris Buescher, Joey Logano, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. did not make a lap after crashing in practice.

Top-10 Starters

Round 1 / Group A

Round 1 / Group B