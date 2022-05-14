Tickets Subscribe
Busch brothers fastest in spin-filled Kansas Cup practice
Christopher Bell rockets past Reddick for Kansas Cup pole
NASCAR Cup / Kansas Results

NASCAR Cup Kansas qualifying results: Bell on pole

Christopher Bell put Joe Gibbs Racing on pole for this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Kansas qualifying results: Bell on pole

Bell secured his third pole of the season with a flying lap of 179.575mph. Tyler Reddick will start alongside him on the front row.

Austin Cindric is the highest Ford driver in fourth. 

There were no incidents during the session. Chris Buescher, Joey Logano, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. did not make a lap after crashing in practice.

Read Also:

Top-10 Starters

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 1 30.071     179.575
2 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 1 30.192 0.121 0.121 178.855
3 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 1 30.206 0.135 0.014 178.772
4 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 1 30.261 0.190 0.055 178.448
5 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 1 30.276 0.205 0.015 178.359
6 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 1 30.340 0.269 0.064 177.983
7 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 1 30.355 0.284 0.015 177.895
8 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 1 30.411 0.340 0.056 177.567
9 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 1 30.606 0.535 0.195 176.436
10 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 1 30.618 0.547 0.012 176.367

Round 1 / Group A 

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 1 30.388     177.702
2 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 1 30.463 0.075 0.075 177.264
3 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 1 30.496 0.108 0.033 177.072
4 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 1 30.515 0.127 0.019 176.962
5 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 1 30.554 0.166 0.039 176.736
6 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 1 30.570 0.182 0.016 176.644
7 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 1 30.701 0.313 0.131 175.890
8 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 1 30.706 0.318 0.005 175.861
9 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 1 30.749 0.361 0.043 175.615
10 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 1 30.759 0.371 0.010 175.558
11 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 1 30.762 0.374 0.003 175.541
12 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 1 30.822 0.434 0.060 175.200
13 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 1 30.970 0.582 0.148 174.362
14 16 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 1 31.457 1.069 0.487 171.663
15 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 1 31.467 1.079 0.010 171.608
16 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 1 31.644 1.256 0.177 170.648
17 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 1 32.106 1.718 0.462 168.193
18 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford  

Round 1 / Group B

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 1 30.079     179.527
2 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 1 30.340 0.261 0.261 177.983
3 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 1 30.356 0.277 0.016 177.889
4 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 1 30.456 0.377 0.100 177.305
5 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 1 30.507 0.428 0.051 177.009
6 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 1 30.513 0.434 0.006 176.974
7 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 1 30.530 0.451 0.017 176.875
8 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 1 30.553 0.474 0.023 176.742
9 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 1 30.617 0.538 0.064 176.373
10 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 1 30.676 0.597 0.059 176.033
11 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 1 30.692 0.613 0.016 175.942
12 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 1 30.743 0.664 0.051 175.650
13 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 1 30.885 0.806 0.142 174.842
14 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 1 31.013 0.934 0.128 174.121
15 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 1 31.701 1.622 0.688 170.342
16 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 1 32.096 2.017 0.395 168.245
17 22 United States Joey Logano Ford          
18 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet      
Busch brothers fastest in spin-filled Kansas Cup practice
Previous article

Busch brothers fastest in spin-filled Kansas Cup practice
Next article

Christopher Bell rockets past Reddick for Kansas Cup pole

Christopher Bell rockets past Reddick for Kansas Cup pole
