NASCAR Cup / Kansas Practice report

Busch brothers fastest in spin-filled Kansas Cup practice

Kurt and Kyle Busch led the way in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series practice at Kansas which was filled with spins as teams struggled with tire issues.

Jim Utter
By:
Busch brothers fastest in spin-filled Kansas Cup practice

Kurt Busch ended up with the fastest average speed overall, leading the way in Group B with an average speed of 175.564 mph).

Kyle Busch ended up second overall after topping the Group A practice with a lap at 175.415 mph.

Tyler Reddick ended up third (175.068 mph), Ross Chastain was fourth and Christopher Bell rounded out the top-five.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Bell had the fastest average lap speed (173.630 mph). Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Teams struggled in the practice trying to get the most speed out of their cars on a hot day but preparing for a race on Sunday which will feature much cooler temperatures.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 17 30.758     175.564
2 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 18 30.784 0.026 0.026 175.416
3 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 22 30.845 0.087 0.061 175.069
4 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 13 30.850 0.092 0.005 175.041
5 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 17 30.853 0.095 0.003 175.023
6 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 17 30.860 0.102 0.007 174.984
7 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 10 30.961 0.203 0.101 174.413
8 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 14 30.967 0.209 0.006 174.379
9 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 6 30.977 0.219 0.010 174.323
10 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 10 30.987 0.229 0.010 174.267
11 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 17 31.017 0.259 0.030 174.098
12 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 15 31.027 0.269 0.010 174.042
13 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 24 31.034 0.276 0.007 174.003
14 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 12 31.042 0.284 0.008 173.958
15 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 21 31.056 0.298 0.014 173.879
16 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 24 31.060 0.302 0.004 173.857
17 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 19 31.065 0.307 0.005 173.829
18 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 16 31.105 0.347 0.040 173.606
19 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 7 31.127 0.369 0.022 173.483
20 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 16 31.150 0.392 0.023 173.355
21 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 19 31.184 0.426 0.034 173.166
22 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 17 31.202 0.444 0.018 173.066
23 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 14 31.271 0.513 0.069 172.684
24 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 24 31.281 0.523 0.010 172.629
25 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 18 31.290 0.532 0.009 172.579
26 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 21 31.296 0.538 0.006 172.546
27 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 10 31.397 0.639 0.101 171.991
28 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 18 31.491 0.733 0.094 171.478
29 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 10 31.513 0.755 0.022 171.358
30 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 15 31.557 0.799 0.044 171.119
31 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 13 31.570 0.812 0.013 171.048
32 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 11 31.690 0.932 0.120 170.401
33 16 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 21 31.757 0.999 0.067 170.041
34 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 10 32.082 1.324 0.325 168.319
35 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 4 32.190 1.432 0.108 167.754
36 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 19 32.364 1.606 0.174 166.852

Group B

Kurt Busch – like his brother in Group A – was among the first to take to the track in the second session and posted the fastest average lap speed (175.564 mph).

Chastain ended up second (175.040 mph) and Bell was third (175.023 mph). Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top-five.

Less than five minutes into the second session, Ricky Stenhouse spun in Turn 3 and hit the wall, which did some significant damage to his No. 47 Chevrolet.

With under five minutes remaining in the session, Joey Logano spun in Turn 3 after his left-rear tire went down and skated up the track and into the wall. Logano’s No. 22 Ford took a lot of rear-end damage.

 

“I drove off into the corner and I could feel (the tire) shaking and I knew it was bad,” Logano said. “We’ll have to come from the rear (of the field) but we’ll be alright. We’ll fight through it. I think we were pretty decent with lap times before that.”

Group A

Kyle Busch was among the first to take to the track in Group A and posted the fastest average lap of the session (175.415 mph).

Richard Childress Racing teammates Reddick (175.068 mph) and Austin Dillon (174.983 mph) ended up second and third, respectively. Denny Hamlin and Chris Buescher rounded out the top-five.

Just four minutes into the session, Buescher spun in Turn 1 and hit the wall, doing some significant damage to the left side of his No. 17 Ford.

 

After about 15 minutes, Cody Ware spun in Turn 2 but did not appear to hit the wall and was able to drive back to pit road.

Just before the end of the session, Ryan Blaney had a left-rear tire go down and spun off Turn 4. A minute later, Hamlin slowed on the frontstretch with flat left-rear as well.

