NASCAR Cup practice and qualifying rained out; Bowman on pole
NASCAR was forced to cancel both practice and qualifying for the Cup and Xfinity Series at Richmond, due to persistent rain showers.
Although wet weather tires will be available for the race if need be, NASCAR decided against using them for practice and qualifying.
At the beginning of the year, the sanctioning body revealed a wet weather package for short ovals, including Richmond.
NASCAR was forced to postpone Friday's Modified race as well, which is set to run later today after the Xfinity race — weather permitting.
The field will be set by the metric score, which is determined by previous race finish and fastest lap rank, as well the driver/owner points standings.
That means Alex Bowman will start from pole position on Sunday. Kyle Busch will be second, William Byron third, Ross Chastain fourth, and Tyler Reddick fifth.
Bowman enters Richmond as the championship leader after Hendrick Motorsports had the 100-point penalty for each of their cars/drivers rescinded by an appeals panel this week.
Justin Allgaier will start from pole position for the Xfinity race with Sammy Smith alongside.
Sam Mayer, Riley Herbst, Daniel Hemric, Sheldon Creed, Josh Berru, Chandler Smith, Brandon Jones, and John-Hunter Nemechek.
Dawson Cram and Kyle Weatherman are the DNQs.
Richmond Cup Lineup
|Pos.
|Car No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|3
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|4
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|5
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|6
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|7
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|8
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|11
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|13
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|14
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|15
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|16
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|17
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|18
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|19
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|20
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|21
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|22
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|23
|42
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|24
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|25
|16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|26
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|27
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|28
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|29
|31
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|30
|9
|Josh Berry
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|32
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|33
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|34
|15
|J.J. Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|35
|78
|Anthony Alfredo
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|36
|77
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|37
|13
|Chandler Smith
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
