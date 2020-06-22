NASCAR investigating noose left in Bubba Wallace's garage stall

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Monday Race in
15 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
38 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
28 Jun
Race in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Talladega / Breaking news

NASCAR investigating noose left in Bubba Wallace's garage stall

shares
comments
NASCAR investigating noose left in Bubba Wallace's garage stall
By:
Jun 22, 2020, 3:27 AM

NASCAR has launched an investigation to determine who left a noose in the garage stall of Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace’s No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports team.

Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro United States Air Force
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro and a Nascar official
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro, Daniel Suarez, Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

In a statement released Sunday evening, NASCAR said it was made aware of a noose found in the garage stall of the No. 43 team at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Wallace is the only full-time African-American driver in the Cup Series.

After a lengthy rain delay, Sunday’s race was postponed until 3 p.m. ET Monday.

“We are angry and outraged and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act,” NASCAR said in a statement. “We have launched an immediate investigation and will do everything we can to identify the person (s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport.

“As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.”

Due to the restrictions on access by COVID-19 protocols, the only people with access to the Cup garage are Cup team members, NASCAR officials and track and safety workers.

Wallace released the following statement Sunday night:

“Today’s despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism,” he said.

“Over the last several weeks I have been overwhelmed by the support from people across the NASCAR industry including other drivers and team members in the garage.”

 

On June 10 NASCAR issued a statement banning the Confederate flag from being displayed at any of its events.

During the day Saturday and Sunday, a group of protestors in pickup trucks and motorcycles paraded back and forth on Speedway Boulevard outside the track with Confederate flags flying. Other than holding up traffic at slower than normal speeds, the protestors were peaceful and there were no reports of any confrontations.

Additionally, a small plane could be seen flying at a high altitude nearly two hours before the scheduled race time Sunday carrying a banner that included the Confederate flag and the slogan “Defund NASCAR.”

Read Also:

Next article
Talladega Cup race postponed to Monday due to storms

Previous article

Talladega Cup race postponed to Monday due to storms
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Talladega
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

Is this the driver who could fill Renault's F1 void?

2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR investigating noose left in Bubba Wallace's garage stall

58m
3
Supercars

Factory Holden livery tweaked for Supercars return

4
NASCAR Cup

Talladega Cup race postponed to Monday due to storms

5
Supercars

Below the Bonnet podcast with David Reynolds and Michael Caruso

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

NASCAR investigating noose left in Bubba Wallace's garage stall
NAS

NASCAR investigating noose left in Bubba Wallace's garage stall

Talladega Cup race postponed to Monday due to storms
NAS

Talladega Cup race postponed to Monday due to storms

What time and channel is the Talladega NASCAR race today?
NAS

What time and channel is the Talladega NASCAR race today?

Stewart-Haas, Penske employees test positive for COVID-19
NAS

Stewart-Haas, Penske employees test positive for COVID-19

David Wilson admits Toyota on their "back foot" despite wins
NAS

David Wilson admits Toyota on their "back foot" despite wins

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.