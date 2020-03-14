NASCAR postponement a "difficult decision for our sport"

On Friday, NASCAR officials decided to postpone this weekend’s races at Atlanta and next weekend’s at Homestead-Miami Speedway, joining virtually all other sports leagues in suspending or postponing competition.

At this time, NASCAR still intends to hold the events on yet-to-be determined dates.

“This was a difficult decision to make for our sport, and we regret the uncertainty and inconvenience that has surrounded our race week,” said AMS executive vice president and general manager Brandon Hutchison.

“In light of these unprecedented circumstances that continue to change quickly, this postponement is a precautionary move that we feel is the best course of action.”

Atlanta ticket info

Ticketholders to this weekend’s races may use their March 13-15, 2020, tickets for the postponed event, choose to receive an event credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 20 percent, or choose to receive a full refund of their purchase price.

The event credit can be applied toward any admissions, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, infield tickets, camping, fan hospitality and pit passes. The 120-percent event credit can be used during the remaining 2020 or 2021 seasons for a NASCAR sanctioned event at any Speedway Motorsports-owned track, subject to availability.

“There is great collaboration within the industry to do what’s best, and we ask for patience amongst our fans as we start the online process for ticket credits or refunds,” Hutchison said.

“We hope our fans support us in this decision and come back event stronger when we are back to racing at AMS.”

Fans are advised to hold their current tickets and are asked to complete an exchange request form at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com to start the process.

Ticket office representatives will follow up with fans within 2-3 weeks regarding the status of their request.

Homestead ticket info

Tickets for the March 20-22, 2020 events at Homestead-Miami Speedway will be honored on the rescheduled date. Alternatively, ticketholders may elect to receive a credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 20-percent of total amount paid to apply towards future events, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, infield, camping, fan hospitality, and pit passes. The 120-percent event credit can be used in a single transaction during the remainder of the 2020 season and entire 2021 season for a NASCAR sanctioned event at any NASCAR-owned track, subject to availability.

Elections must be submitted within 30 days following the release of the rescheduled event date. We'll be accepting requests beginning Monday, March 16.