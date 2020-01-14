NASCAR alters aero rules in Cup for short tracks, road courses

The changes in the effected races include significantly smaller spoilers, splitters and other aerodynamic devices in an effort to place a greater emphasis on handling and less downforce on those tracks.

Among the changes:

The rear spoiler will be cut from 8 inches to 2.75 inches in height.

The splitter will change from a 2-inch overhang to roughly 0.25-inches; the wings will change from 10.5 inches to 2 inches.

The vertical fencing will be removed from the radiator pan.

The rules will be used at the following tracks: Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, Dover International Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Richmond Raceway, Sonoma Raceway and Watkins Glen International.

“Our goal has always been to provide the best possible racing for our fans, regardless of venue. The 2019 Cup Series race package delivered some of the most exciting races on intermediate and larger tracks that our sport has seen, however we felt we could make improvements to short tracks and road courses,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief racing development officer.

“We believe we have found the right balance for 2020 that will allow teams to build off their previous knowledge of this package and showcase exciting side-by-side racing at tracks of all sizes.”