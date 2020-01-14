NASCAR alters aero rules in Cup for short tracks, road courses

NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
24 days
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
24 days
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
37 days
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Next event in
44 days
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
51 days
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
58 days
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
65 days
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
72 days
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
79 days
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
93 days
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
100 days
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
107 days
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
113 days
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
121 days
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
128 days
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
135 days
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
142 days
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
149 days
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
156 days
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
163 days
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
170 days
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
176 days
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
184 days
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
205 days
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
212 days
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
219 days
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
225 days
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
233 days
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
239 days
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
246 days
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
254 days
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
261 days
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
268 days
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
275 days
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
282 days
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
289 days
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
296 days
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR alters aero rules in Cup for short tracks, road courses

shares
comments
NASCAR alters aero rules in Cup for short tracks, road courses
By:
Jan 14, 2020, 3:16 PM

NASCAR on Tuesday unveiled changes to its aero rules for short tracks and road courses in an effort to improve the quality of competition.

Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Jimmy John's
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Busch Beer, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Off Road, and Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevro
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally, Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Craftsman, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro American Ethanol, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro LLumar
J.J. Yeley, Petty Ware Racing, Ford Mustang JACOB COMPANIES/STEAKHOUSE ELITE
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry SKITTLES and Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang ITsavvy restart

The changes in the effected races include significantly smaller spoilers, splitters and other aerodynamic devices in an effort to place a greater emphasis on handling and less downforce on those tracks. 

Among the changes: 

  • The rear spoiler will be cut from 8 inches to 2.75 inches in height. 
  • The splitter will change from a 2-inch overhang to roughly 0.25-inches; the wings will change from 10.5 inches to 2 inches. 
  • The vertical fencing will be removed from the radiator pan. 

The rules will be used at the following tracks: Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, Dover International Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Richmond Raceway, Sonoma Raceway and Watkins Glen International. 

“Our goal has always been to provide the best possible racing for our fans, regardless of venue. The 2019 Cup Series race package delivered some of the most exciting races on intermediate and larger tracks that our sport has seen, however we felt we could make improvements to short tracks and road courses,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief racing development officer.

“We believe we have found the right balance for 2020 that will allow teams to build off their previous knowledge of this package and showcase exciting side-by-side racing at tracks of all sizes.”

Read Also:

Justin Haley to try for two consecutive Cup wins at Daytona

Justin Haley to try for two consecutive Cup wins at Daytona
