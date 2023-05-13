Reddick's Cup team could face NASCAR penalties next week

On Friday, following the conclusion of pre-race Cup Series inspection, NASCAR announced that two cars - Reddick's No. 45 and Ty Gibbs' No. 54 Toyota - had both failed twice, which required a crew member to be ejected and the loss of pit selection for the weekend's race.

However, in such instances, NASCAR does not normally eject the team's crew chief. This time, NASCAR sent Reddick's crew chief, Billy Scott, out of the track for the remainder of the weekend.

A crew chief ejected for such violations is not typical but NASCAR retains the right to pick whichever crew member it desires for removal. As is typical, another member of Gibbs' crew was ejected for his violation.

Sources told Motorsport.com that the violation on Reddick's car was "serious" in nature, which is why NASCAR elected to eject Scott. The violation could also result in further penalties, which would be announced next week.

A NASCAR spokesman declined to identify the issue involved with Reddick's car.

Reddick is currently six in the 2023 series standings and is already qualified for the playoffs with a win at Circuit of the Americas.