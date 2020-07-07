Reddick: "I stand by my comments on Twitter" regarding Trump

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Reddick: "I stand by my comments on Twitter" regarding Trump

shares
comments
Reddick: "I stand by my comments on Twitter" regarding Trump
By:
Jul 7, 2020, 8:08 PM

Two-time Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick was the first NASCAR Cup Series driver to speak out Monday when United States President Donald Trump posted a tweet aimed at Bubba Wallace.

Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Gimme Radio
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro World Wide Technology, Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro TAME the BEAST
Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Realtree, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Driving for Change, Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Victory Junction, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Valvoline
Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Gimme Radio, Xfinity Playoff Drivers

Reddick's post, which gained mainstream attention before it was removed, read: "We don’t need an apology. We did what was right and we will do just fine without your support." 

The impressive Cup Series rookie went on SiriusXM NASCAR Tuesday to discuss the post and its subsequent deletion.

Reddick stands by what was posted, saying: "Well, I think first off I should say is I stand by my comments on Twitter and in support for my friend Bubba Wallace and fellow competitor, and the direction NASCAR is moving.

"After reading the President's tweet, I responded emotionally and soon after, what I posted had become extremely polarizing. Being a young, rookie driver in the Cup Series -- I did not want to create more division.

"What we need now more than ever is unity. We need less barriers between us, not more. So the conversation around our sport should be how to support each other and be inclusive. We want everyone to be able to enjoy NASCAR."

Read Also:

He went on to say that he is "extremely proud of the steps we've taken since returning to racing to become more inclusive" and reiterated his support for Wallace.

When asked about what led to the decision to delete the tweet, Reddick explained: "After having many in-depth conversations with the men and women of RCR, the decision was made to delete the post from Twitter."

Wallace responded to President Trump's tweet Monday afternoon with the following post, which has nearly 75,000 retweets and nearly 300,000 likes.

 
Next article
NASCAR Heat 5 Gold Edition out now on PS4, Xbox One & Steam

Previous article

NASCAR Heat 5 Gold Edition out now on PS4, Xbox One & Steam

trending Today

Fernando Alonso set for 2021 F1 return at Renault
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Fernando Alonso set for 2021 F1 return at Renault

Reddick: "I stand by my comments on Twitter" regarding Trump
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
29m

Reddick: "I stand by my comments on Twitter" regarding Trump

Supercars to debut mixed tyre rules in Sydney
Supercars / Supercars

Supercars to debut mixed tyre rules in Sydney

Why the once mighty Williams F1 team is up for sale
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Why the once mighty Williams F1 team is up for sale

Vettel challenges Ferrari claims over contract decision
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Vettel challenges Ferrari claims over contract decision

Red Bull undecided on nose concept for Styrian GP
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Red Bull undecided on nose concept for Styrian GP

Mercedes admits W11 design is triggering gearbox issue
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Mercedes admits W11 design is triggering gearbox issue

Latest news

Reddick: "I stand by my comments on Twitter" regarding Trump
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
29m

Reddick: "I stand by my comments on Twitter" regarding Trump

NASCAR Heat 5 Gold Edition out now on PS4, Xbox One & Steam
Esports / Esports

NASCAR Heat 5 Gold Edition out now on PS4, Xbox One & Steam

Kenseth felt "a lot more comfortable" with car at IMS
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Kenseth felt "a lot more comfortable" with car at IMS

Success of NASCAR-IndyCar doubleheaders rests in fans' hands
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Success of NASCAR-IndyCar doubleheaders rests in fans' hands

Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Nick DeGroot

Trending

1
Formula 1

Fernando Alonso set for 2021 F1 return at Renault

2
NASCAR Cup

Reddick: "I stand by my comments on Twitter" regarding Trump

29m
3
Supercars

Supercars to debut mixed tyre rules in Sydney

4
Formula 1

Why the once mighty Williams F1 team is up for sale

5
Formula 1

Vettel challenges Ferrari claims over contract decision

Latest videos

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 08:37
NASCAR Cup

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 17:42
NASCAR Cup

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 14:43
NASCAR Cup

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Latest news

Reddick: "I stand by my comments on Twitter" regarding Trump
NAS

Reddick: "I stand by my comments on Twitter" regarding Trump

NASCAR Heat 5 Gold Edition out now on PS4, Xbox One & Steam
Esports

NASCAR Heat 5 Gold Edition out now on PS4, Xbox One & Steam

Kenseth felt "a lot more comfortable" with car at IMS
NAS

Kenseth felt "a lot more comfortable" with car at IMS

Success of NASCAR-IndyCar doubleheaders rests in fans' hands
NAS

Success of NASCAR-IndyCar doubleheaders rests in fans' hands

President Donald Trump calls out NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace
NAS

President Donald Trump calls out NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.