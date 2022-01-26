Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix January testing News

Results: Larson tops the speed charts in Phoenix test

By:

NASCAR's offseason testing continues with a two-day session this week at Phoenix Raceway.

Results: Larson tops the speed charts in Phoenix test

Phoenix, which will once again host the title-decider for all three national divisions this year, is a critical track to get right for teams this season as they become acclimated with the Next Gen car.

During the first day of on-track session, the only incident involved Kyle Busch when he went spinning at the exit of Turn 4. The car was undamaged in the slide. 

Teams are running the 670hp package, while 750hp was used at Phoenix last year. By comparison, Brad Keselowski led final practice in the 2021 finale at 135.384 mph, while Larson topped the charts Tuesday at 131.728mph. The reigning champion is also the most recent winner at the Arizona race track. 

Joey Logano led the way in the Ford Camp at 130.909mph while 23XI Racing topped the Toyota teams at 130.610mph.

Pos. Driver Team Manufacturer Best Speed (mph)
1 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 131.728
2 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 131.033
3 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 130.909
4 Ricky Stenhouse JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 130.747
5 KuBusch/Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 130.610
6 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 130.515
7 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 130.473
8 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 130.383
9 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 130.208
10 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 129.762
11 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 129.585
12 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 129.571
13 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 129.454
14 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 129.273
15 Austin Cindric Wood Brothers Racing Ford 129.060
16 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 128.553
17 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 127.900
18 Loris Hezemans Team Hezeberg Ford 125.344

 

