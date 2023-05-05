Subscribe
Previous / Bubba Wallace joins Tricon for pair of Truck races
NASCAR Cup News

Rick Ware Racing signs Ryan Newman for select Cup races

NASCAR veteran Ryan Newman will make a surprise return this year, running select Cup races for Rick Ware Racing.

Nick DeGroot
By:
#6: Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

Newman, 45, will make his first start of the year at Darlington Raceway next weekend. It will be his first ever race behind the wheel of the 'Next Gen' car.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work with Rick Ware Racing and Ford,” Newman said in a release from the team. “I think this will be good for all of us with our combined experience and knowledge.

“Being part of the Throwback Weekend at one of my favorite tracks in Darlington is pretty special. After recently being named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers, it carries even some significance.”

The veteran racer hasn't started a Cup race since the 2021 finale at Phoenix. In 725 starts, he's won 18 races and finished as high as second in points in 2014.

His many achievements include victories in the 2008 Daytona 500 and the 2013 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

He spent the summer of 2022 competing in Tony Stewart's Superstar Racing Experience, winning once at Stafford and ending the season as the championship runner-up.

JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, Biohaven/Jacob Co. Ford Mustang

JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, Biohaven/Jacob Co. Ford Mustang

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

“I remember watching ‘Thursday Night Thunder’ on ESPN and seeing Ryan compete against some stout competition in those days,” said team owner Rick Ware. “I became a fan then and when he first came to NASCAR, I knew he was going to be a great driver and win a lot of races.

“He brings great depth and insight to RWR while we continue to grow our team. Ryan’s been a great ambassador for our sport and Ford. We’re really looking forward to racing with him this season.”

It's unclear how many races Newman will run and when his other starts may be.

RWR has used a variety of drivers in both the No. 15 and No. 51 cars this year. Among them include J.J. Yeley, Brennan Poole, Cody Ware, Zane Smith, Riley Herbst, Todd Gilliland, and former F1 World Champion Jenson Button.

Ware was the team's only full-time driver before being indefinitely suspended by NASCAR after he was arrested and charged with assault in early April.

shares
comments

Bubba Wallace joins Tricon for pair of Truck races
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Montoya to drive RWR entry in three IMSA races

Montoya to drive RWR entry in three IMSA races

IMSA
Laguna Seca

Montoya to drive RWR entry in three IMSA races Montoya to drive RWR entry in three IMSA races

NASCAR 2023 Kansas schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR 2023 Kansas schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR Cup
Kansas

NASCAR 2023 Kansas schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Kansas schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Byron earns Kansas Cup pole in all-Hendrick front row

Byron earns Kansas Cup pole in all-Hendrick front row

NAS NASCAR Cup
Kansas

Byron earns Kansas Cup pole in all-Hendrick front row Byron earns Kansas Cup pole in all-Hendrick front row

Verstappen “annoyed with myself” after Miami F1 qualifying mistake

Verstappen “annoyed with myself” after Miami F1 qualifying mistake

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Verstappen “annoyed with myself” after Miami F1 qualifying mistake Verstappen “annoyed with myself” after Miami F1 qualifying mistake

Denny Hamlin fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Kansas

Denny Hamlin fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Kansas

NAS NASCAR Cup
Kansas

Denny Hamlin fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Kansas Denny Hamlin fastest in NASCAR Cup practice at Kansas

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Miami GP pole

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe