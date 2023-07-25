Subscribe
Previous / Denny Hamlin: "Fandom doesn't give me trophies" Next / Erik Jones hopes to take "next step" after LMC's "big gains"
NASCAR Cup News

Spire names new interim crew chief for Cup driver Ty Dillon

To help strike “a spark” in performance in its No. 77 NASCAR Cup team, Spire Motorsports on Tuesday named a new crew chief for driver Ty Dillon.

Jim Utter
By:
Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, Gainbridge Chevrolet Camaro

Veteran crew chief Kevin “Bono” Manion has been named interim crew chief for Dillon, 31, and the No. 77 Chevrolet team beginning with this weekend’s race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. Manion replaces Kevin Bellicourt.

Manion will handle crew chief responsibilities for Dillon in 14 of the remaining 15 races this year. He will miss next month’s race at Daytona International Raceway as he was already scheduled to crew chief the organization’s Truck series entry at Milwaukee the same weekend.

In his first fulltime season with Spire, Dillon has yet to earn a top-10 finish this season. Through 21 races, his best finish is 14th at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in April and the No. 77 has failed to finish five races.

“We really want that car to get going and, unfortunately, we had to make a change,” said team co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “We’ve agonized watching and waiting for the results to mirror the effort Ty and the No. 77 team put into their program.

“Expectations are a funny thing. They’re a blessing and a curse and, for whatever reasons, those expectations aren’t being met.

“At the end of the day, we are what our results say we are. We need a spark to give this team every opportunity to progress and ultimately succeed. We’re incredibly fortunate to have someone as accomplished as Bono already in-house.”

Manion has won races in all three NASCAR national series – Cup, Xfinity and Trucks. He won consecutive Xfinity Series championships with Martin Truex Jr., (2004-05) and has wins in the Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400 with former driver Jamie McMurray. He also has nine wins in the Truck Series, most recently with Kyle Larson.

“We admit, it might not change the trajectory of the season for the No. 77 team,” Dickerson said of the change. “However, doing nothing, although tidier and more comfortable, especially with the relationships involved, clearly is not an option for us anymore and we are keen to see improvement.

“There is a lot of racing left in 2023 and it’s imperative that we’re raising the bar every week.”

Spire fields two fulltime Cup entries – Dillon in the No. 77 and driver Corey LaJoie in the No. 7. It also fields a part-time entry in the Truck Series.

shares
comments

Denny Hamlin: "Fandom doesn't give me trophies"

Erik Jones hopes to take "next step" after LMC's "big gains"
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Erik Jones hopes to take "next step" after LMC's "big gains"

Erik Jones hopes to take "next step" after LMC's "big gains"

NASCAR Cup
Pocono

Erik Jones hopes to take "next step" after LMC's "big gains" Erik Jones hopes to take "next step" after LMC's "big gains"

Denny Hamlin: "Fandom doesn't give me trophies"

Denny Hamlin: "Fandom doesn't give me trophies"

NASCAR Cup
Pocono

Denny Hamlin: "Fandom doesn't give me trophies" Denny Hamlin: "Fandom doesn't give me trophies"

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Suninen: Estonia WRC comeback drive proved “I belong at this level"

Suninen: Estonia WRC comeback drive proved “I belong at this level"

WRC WRC
Rally Estonia

Suninen: Estonia WRC comeback drive proved “I belong at this level" Suninen: Estonia WRC comeback drive proved “I belong at this level"

Why Belgian GP sprint presents F1 teams with FP1 challenge

Why Belgian GP sprint presents F1 teams with FP1 challenge

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why Belgian GP sprint presents F1 teams with FP1 challenge Why Belgian GP sprint presents F1 teams with FP1 challenge

McLaren rubbishes claims F1 upgrades worth one second

McLaren rubbishes claims F1 upgrades worth one second

F1 Formula 1

McLaren rubbishes claims F1 upgrades worth one second McLaren rubbishes claims F1 upgrades worth one second

Super Formula set to mandate spec dampers in 2024

Super Formula set to mandate spec dampers in 2024

SF Super Formula

Super Formula set to mandate spec dampers in 2024 Super Formula set to mandate spec dampers in 2024

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe