Previous / Gibbs: Cup teams looking for "better way forward financially"
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte II News

Suarez: Roval was "the most difficult race I’ve driven in my life"

Daniel Suarez was sitting in a favorable position after scoring 13 stage points at the Roval.

Nick DeGroot
By:

But despite his efforts, a loss of power steering put him in a precarious position in the closing laps. Forced to fight the issue as it worsened under green-flag conditions, he pushed through the pain and did everything he could to keep going until a scheduled pit stop.

A late caution breathed new hope into his chances of advancing, but the attrition did not fall his way. Suarez finished 36th, five laps down. At the checkered flag, he was nine points out.

Eliminated alongside him were Austin Cindric, Alex Bowman and reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson.

Trackhouse Racing still has one car advancing with Ross Chastain narrowly escaping elimination himself after having to go behind the wall for a time late in the race.

“Very tough," said Suarez as he described his day. "The second-half of the race was probably the most difficult race I’ve driven in my life, but it is what it is. Unfortunately, me as a driver, that’s something that’s out of my control.”

 

It was a disappointing end to what has been a remarkable season for Suarez. While driving for teams such as Joe Gibbs Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing in the past, he struggled to find success, but Trackhouse has reignited his career.

The former Xfinity Series champion won his first Cup race earlier this year at Sonoma Raceway, posting six top-fives and 12 top-tens through the first 32 races. Nonetheless, it surely stings to have it all end with an issue outside of his control. 

“The first-half of the race was good; and then we had a mechanical failure with the steering and after that, it was game over," said Suarez. "It’s very disappointing to lose a race like that. Our No. 99 CommScope Chevy was good; it was fast. I felt like it was going to be an easy transition based on the speed that we had, but once we lost the steering, I was just trying to survive. My arms are destroyed right now. My hands are destroyed. It’s just unfortunate.”

After the race, he also had an animated discussion with Corey LaJoie after the two drivers had multiple run-ins during the event. 

