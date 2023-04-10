Subscribe
Previous / 2023 NASCAR Cup Bristol Dirt race results Next / Larson on Preece contact: "I’m guessing he was paying me back"
NASCAR Cup / Bristol News

Reddick: "We'll never know" if last-lap move would have worked

Tyler Reddick thinks his strategy call on when to pit may have cost him in Sunday night’s NASCAR Cup race at the Bristol Dirt Track but he was still able to put himself in a position for a win.

Jim Utter
By:
Reddick: "We'll never know" if last-lap move would have worked

Reddick’s No. 45 23XI Racing team decided to stay out during the break between Stages 1 and 2 and make their pit stop between Stages 2 and 3.

After Reddick won Stage 2, the call to pit left him 12th to restart the final stage while Christopher Bell stayed out and drove off with the lead.

Reddick methodically made his way forward, moving into second on Lap 223 after making brief contact with Chase Briscoe.

From there, Reddick inched closer and closer to Bell and looked ready to try a desperation pass on the final lap but Bell’s win was secured when NASCAR was forced to display the caution – the 14th of the race – for the stopped car of Ross Chastain in Turn 4.

Read Also:

“It was a lot of fun honestly and really intense. Towards the end there, definitely felt like I had a little bit more on the edge and there in the closing laps I thought I found it,” Reddick said. “Just hate it for everybody on this (team).

“Just needed to be a little bit closer than I was. Maybe with two (laps) to go I could have made that move work. Obviously, coming into (Turns) 3 and 4 on the white flag lap we were going to see, but we’ll never know if it would have worked.

“Still a good rebound for us. We thought the track was going to take a different direction than it did as the race unfolded. As it worked out, our strategy wasn’t the best, but that was on me.”

It was the second consecutive season Reddick has had to suffer through a tough ending to this race.

Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, SiriusXM Radio Toyota Camry

Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, SiriusXM Radio Toyota Camry

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Reddick appeared to be in prime position to take the checkered flag in last year’s race but on the final lap Chase Briscoe charged into Turn 4, hit Reddick and both cars slid up the track, which allowed Kyle Busch to claim the win.

“I didn’t do a good job on the restart at the beginning of Stage 3 and got behind (Busch) and Austin (Dillon) and those guys. I think it was the difference of being able to get to Christopher and be able to do something,” Reddick said.

“Just wish I would have had those last 20 laps back, but this is the second year in a row I’ve said that.”

shares
comments

Related video

2023 NASCAR Cup Bristol Dirt race results

Larson on Preece contact: "I’m guessing he was paying me back"
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Late-race error dims Chase Briscoe's season's best finish

Late-race error dims Chase Briscoe's season's best finish

NASCAR Cup
Bristol

Late-race error dims Chase Briscoe's season's best finish Late-race error dims Chase Briscoe's season's best finish

Christopher Bell beats Reddick to claim Bristol Dirt Cup win

Christopher Bell beats Reddick to claim Bristol Dirt Cup win

NASCAR Cup
Bristol

Christopher Bell beats Reddick to claim Bristol Dirt Cup win Christopher Bell beats Reddick to claim Bristol Dirt Cup win

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

MGP MotoGP

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident" Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

EFO Euroformula Open

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

F1 Formula 1

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous” Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

SF Super Formula

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.