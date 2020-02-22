Las Vegas Cup qualifying rained out; Kyle Busch on pole

NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Qualifying in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Next event in
5 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
12 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
19 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
26 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
33 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
40 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
54 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
61 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
68 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
74 days
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
82 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
89 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
96 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
103 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
110 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
117 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
124 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
131 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
137 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
145 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
166 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
173 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
180 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
186 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
194 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
200 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
207 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
215 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
222 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
229 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
236 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
243 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
250 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
257 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup / Las Vegas / Qualifying report

Las Vegas Cup qualifying rained out; Kyle Busch on pole

shares
comments
Las Vegas Cup qualifying rained out; Kyle Busch on pole
By:
Feb 22, 2020, 7:32 PM

Kyle Busch has – for now – one more advantage as the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion – getting the first starting spot when qualifying is rained out.

Persistent rain on Saturday canceled Cup series qualifying, and since its only the second race of the 2020 season, the starting lineup for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 is set primarily by 2019 owner points.

That puts Busch – a Las Vegas native – on the pole for Sunday’s race. He’s already won twice this weekend in his hometown, winning a Super Late Model race on Thursday night and the NASCAR Truck Series race on Friday night.

“You want to win any weekend, but especially when it’s in your hometown and you remember this track being built from the ground up and the hole being dug in which it sits right now,” Busch said. “I was able to win in the Truck Series and Xfinity Series there last year and hope we can keep the momentum from last year and win again and, of course, win the Cup race, as well.

“I’ve just never been (able to win) on the newer surface. On the old surface, I’d finish second or third every time I went there. It would certainly be special to close it out and to win a triple in your hometown. That would be pretty awesome.”

Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Martin Truex Jr., will start second, Kevin Harvick third, Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin fourth and Joey Logano will complete the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 starters on Sunday: Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Clint Bowyer and Chase Elliott.

Aric Almirola was fastest in Friday’s first practice session at the track, while Jimmie Johnson topped Friday’s final session.

Logano won this race a year ago.

The lineup when the race goes green on Sunday could change, however. Several Toyota teams – including Busch – were penalized practice time Friday when NASCAR found they had manipulated their manufacturer-designed fenders.

In a news conference on Friday, Busch indicated the teams may also have to drop to the rear of the field prior to Sunday’s race.

The No. 9 has failed pre-qualifying inspection twice at Las Vegas. The car chief has been ejected and the team will lose 15 minutes of practice time at Fontana.

NASCAR's Steve O'Donnell on safety: "We are never satisfied"

NASCAR's Steve O'Donnell on safety: "We are never satisfied"
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Las Vegas
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Las Vegas

Las Vegas

21 Feb - 23 Feb
Qualifying In progress
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
13:05
13:05
Final Practice
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
16:30
16:30
Qualifying
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
11:35
11:35
Race
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
12:30
12:30
Latest results Standings

Las Vegas Cup qualifying rained out; Kyle Busch on pole
Las Vegas Cup qualifying rained out; Kyle Busch on pole

