Wallace fastest in second Daytona 500 practice; Keselowski wrecks

R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Race in
21 Hours
:
59 Minutes
:
46 Seconds
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Qualifying in
18 Hours
:
59 Minutes
:
46 Seconds
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
12 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Next event in
19 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
26 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
33 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
40 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
47 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
54 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
68 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
75 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
82 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
88 days
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
96 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
103 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
110 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
117 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
124 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
131 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
138 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
145 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
151 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
159 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
180 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
187 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
194 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
200 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
208 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
214 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
221 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
229 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
236 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
243 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
250 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
257 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Next event in 264 days
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
264 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
271 days
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 / Practice report

Wallace fastest in second Daytona 500 practice; Keselowski wrecks

By:
Feb 8, 2020, 9:12 PM

Bubba Wallace was fastest in Saturday’s final Daytona 500 practice session which featured a freak incident with Brad Keselowski’s car.

About eight minutes into the session, Keselowski side-swiped a fence barricade by the exit gate of the garage and did extensive damage to the right-side of his No. 2 Ford. Keselowski said he was caught off-guard by a car slowing in front of him.

 

Keselowski never completed a lap in the session before bringing his No. 2 car back to the garage, where his team worked feverishly on repairing it so he did not have to move to a backup car.

Wallace ended up leading the session with a lap at 196.172 mph. Cole Custer was second (196.108 mph) and John Hunter Nemechek was third (196.039 mph). Alex Bowman was fourth and Jimmie Johnson completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Chase Elliott, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Chris Buescher and Clint Bowyer.

Although there were some cars drafting, more drivers elected to do single-car runs in the second session in preparation for Sunday’s qualifying.

Read Also:

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr. Chevrolet 7 45.878     196.172
2 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 6 45.893 0.015 0.015 196.108
3 38 United States John Hunter Nemechek Ford 9 45.909 0.031 0.016 196.040
4 88 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 13 46.133 0.255 0.224 195.088
5 48 United States Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 1 46.193 0.315 0.060 194.835
6 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 3 46.316 0.438 0.123 194.317
7 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 3 46.332 0.454 0.016 194.250
8 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 3 46.356 0.478 0.024 194.150
9 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 2 46.362 0.484 0.006 194.124
10 14 United States Clint Bowyer Ford 5 46.431 0.553 0.069 193.836
11 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 7 46.476 0.598 0.045 193.648
12 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 3 46.507 0.629 0.031 193.519
13 95 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 5 46.508 0.630 0.001 193.515
14 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 3 46.515 0.637 0.007 193.486
15 20 United States Erik Jones Toyota 5 46.547 0.669 0.032 193.353
16 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 3 46.592 0.714 0.045 193.166
17 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 6 46.646 0.768 0.054 192.943
18 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 3 46.697 0.819 0.051 192.732
19 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 3 46.752 0.874 0.055 192.505
20 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 5 46.784 0.906 0.032 192.373
21 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 5 46.789 0.911 0.005 192.353
22 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 5 46.906 1.028 0.117 191.873
23 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 5 46.909 1.031 0.003 191.861
24 13 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 3 46.938 1.060 0.029 191.742
25 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 7 46.942 1.064 0.004 191.726
26 42 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 15 47.121 1.243 0.179 190.998
27 62 United States Brendan Gaughan Chevrolet 3 47.121 1.243 0.000 190.998
28 16 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 3 47.142 1.264 0.021 190.913
29 36 United States David Ragan Ford 3 47.217 1.339 0.075 190.609
30 27 United States Reed Sorenson Chevrolet 3 47.259 1.381 0.042 190.440
31 77 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 6 47.299 1.421 0.040 190.279
32 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 9 47.305 1.427 0.006 190.255
33 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 9 47.353 1.475 0.048 190.062
34 66 United States Timmy Hill Ford 7 47.653 1.775 0.300 188.865
35 49 United States Chad Finchum Toyota 7 47.673 1.795 0.020 188.786
36 32 United States Corey Lajoie Ford 5 48.058 2.180 0.385 187.274
37 96 Mexico Daniel Suarez Toyota 3 48.319 2.441 0.261 186.262
38 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 3 48.836 2.958 0.517 184.290
39 52 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 2 48.985 3.107 0.149 183.730
40 51 United States Joey Gase Chevrolet 2 49.107 3.229 0.122 183.273
41 54 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 1 50.082 4.204 0.975 179.705
42 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford        

 

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona 500
Drivers Brad Keselowski , Darrell Wallace Jr.
Author Jim Utter

