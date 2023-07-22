William Byron beats Martin Truex Jr. to Pocono Cup pole

William Byron, currently second in the series standings, saved his best for the last round and won the pole for Sunday’s race.

Byron’s average lap speed of 170.629 mph was the fastest lap turned in practice or qualifying and just eclipsed series point leader Martin Truex Jr. (170.235 mph), who won last weekend’s race at New Hampshire.

The pole is the third this season for Byron and his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team and 11th of his career.

“Qualifying is super-rewarding at this place,” Byron said. “I’ve always loved coming to Pocono ever since Rudy (Fugle, crew chief) and I were together (in the Truck Series). He brought a really fast Truck here. We’ve just kind of have had a feel for the place after that.

“Tomorrow is a long day. Rehydrate, regroup, had a long week of racing, so hopefully tomorrow is a good result for us. It would be nice to get a win.”

Byron’s HMS teammate, Kyle Larson, will start third, Kevin Harvick fourth and Truex’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Christopher Bell, will round out the top five.

Completing the top-10 starting lineup are Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick – who was fastest in practice, Denny Hamlin, Austin Cindric and Bubba Wallace.

During his final round qualifying attempt, Bubba Wallace tagged the wall while exiting Turn 1 and appeared to do some significant right-side damage to his No. 23 Toyota.

Repairs to his car will likely mean Wallace will have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.

With multiple flat tires in the incident, the changes needed to Elliott’s car will likely mean he will have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.