Previous / Albert Park S5000: Mawson wins Race 1 thriller Next / Albert Park S5000: Mawson dominates final race
Other open wheel / S5000 – Albert Park Race report

Albert Park S5000: Crash cuts Race 2 short

Shae Davies was declared the winner of a crash-affected second S5000 race at Albert Park.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
The race started in near conditions due to the lengthy Formula 1 qualifying session, with 75 per cent of the grid reversed following yesterday's opener.

That put Shae Davies and Conor Somers on the front row, while the likes of Race 1 winner Joey Mawson started outside the Top 10.

There was little scope for the front-runners to make any ground, either, with the race effectively cut down to a single lap.

That was due to a clash between James Davison and Zane Goddard at the final corner, Goddard tapping Davison into a spin after the Indy 500 starter looked to have baulked mid-corner.

Davison was able to get going again but Goddard's car was missing it's front wing, the clean up taking longer than the time certain cut-off for the race.

That meant it finished under Safety Car just five laps in, Davies declared the winner after a strong start to the race.

Blake Purdie finished second ahead of Cooper Webster, Kaleb Ngatoa, Tim Macrow and Nathan Herne.

James Golding was seventh from Cameron, Ben Bargwanna and reigning Australian Drivers' Champion Mawson.

The round concludes with a final race tomorrow.

