Mawson completes S5000 grid after quarantine dash

Mawson is set to make his S5000 debut at Symmons Plains next week, inking a late deal to join Team BRM.

However the drive hasn't come easily, Mawson having to get back from Switzerland, where he was based for his 2020 German Carrera Cup campaign, and through Australia's closed borders.

He was eventually able to land in Perth on January 5, his 14 days of mandatory hotel quarantine coming to an end on Tuesday.

He then flew to Team BRM's HQ in Adelaide yesterday for a seat fitting.

The deal marks a return to open-wheelers for Mawson, who beat Mick Schumacher to the ADAC German F4 title back in 2016.

“This has all come together very last-minute but, as they say, better late than never," said Mawson.

"I’m really excited to be jumping back into a single-seater again and competing in the opening round of the S5000 Championship with Team BRM – with huge thanks to ALABAR, Form700, Astrontech and Cap Rouge.

“Everything will be so new for me – the car, the team, and the circuit – so it’s a lot to take in, but nevertheless I’m looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead. And of course, it’s nice to be racing again on Australian soil.

“This will be the most powerful car I will have raced, so I’m sure there will be plenty of smiles out there."

Mawson completes an 11-car grid for Symmons Plains, with the likes of Tim Macrow, James Golding and Thomas Randle among the favourites.

All of the S5000 action from Symmons Plains can be seen live and free through Motorsport.tv.

Round 1 entry list