Schedule Results Standings
Other open wheel / Breaking news

Premat joins Albert Park S5000 grid

Premat joins Albert Park S5000 grid
By:
Feb 17, 2020, 4:21 AM

Reigning Bathurst 1000 winner Alex Premat will return to open-wheeler racing at Albert Park next month with a cameo in the S5000 series.

The Frenchman is set to race one of the V8-powered single-seaters run by Garry Rogers Motorsport, the same squad that he drove for as a Supercars full-timer in 2012 and 2013.

The Albert Park outing will be Premat's first at the Melbourne circuit since the 2013 Supercars season, as well as his first competitive race in an open-wheeler since the 2006 GP2 season.

He's currently in Melbourne to do a seat fitting in the car, and will conduct a test day at Winton prior to Australian Grand Prix weekend.

“I’m pretty excited to join the team GRM for the opening S5000 race in 2020,” said Premat.

“I think it is going to be pretty cool and pretty fun.

“It has been a long time since I have driven a single-seater. The last time was back in 2006 when I drove at ART Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton.

"That was actually my last win in an open-wheeler at Barcelona, so I’m really looking forward to being back in one of these cars.

“And I’m especially excited to be racing at the Melbourne Formula 1 event. I did two years in the Supercars, and it was pretty good. It’s a great event with a great atmosphere.

“Also, to be back with Garry [Rogers], Barry [Rogers] and the GRM team is awesome. I need to learn the car, the big engine, big downforce, but it will be a good challenge.

“In one event, it is hard to know what the target is going to be, but for sure, we’ve seen in the other races that the team wants to win and we’ll try and do the best job possible.”

Premat is the second high-profile signing for the Albert Park round, following news that Rubens Barrichello will return down under for a second S5000 appearance.

Esports star Igor Fraga wins TRS title

Esports star Igor Fraga wins TRS title
About this article

Series Other open wheel
Drivers Alexandre Prémat
Teams Garry Rogers Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

