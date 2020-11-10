Top events
Previous
Super Formula / Autopolis / Breaking news

Calderon to make Super Formula return at Autopolis

Calderon to make Super Formula return at Autopolis
By:

Tatiana Calderon will return to Super Formula action in this weekend's Autopolis round after missing the previous two races.

The Colombian driver was able to participate in August's opening round of the season at Motegi with the one-car Drago Corse squad, but was forced to miss the subsequent events at Okayama and Sugo due to Japan's 14-day quarantine requirements.

That was because her outings in the European Le Mans Series with Richard Mille Racing didn't give her sufficient time to complete the quarantine on either of those occasions.

However, the relaxation of those rules at the start of November has allowed Calderon to return to Japan for her second Super Formula start this weekend.

Series veteran Koudai Tsukakoshi had filled the vacant seat at Drago for Okayama and Sugo, scoring a best finish of 12th in the former.

The entry list for the Autopolis round is the first of the season to feature a full grid of 2020 cars, as the B-Max Racing outfit returns to full strength.

Up to now, B-Max had been running a single car that was driven by Teppei Natori at Motegi, Mitsunori Takaboshi at Okayama and then full-season driver Sergio Sette Camara, who was able to return to Japan to take up his seat last time out at Sugo.

French youngster Charles Milesi will drive the squad's second car, having taken part in the Fuji pre-season test prior to the season being delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Charles Milesi, B-MAX Racing with motopark

Charles Milesi, B-MAX Racing with motopark

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Elsewhere, Toyota LMP1 aces Kamui Kobayashi and Kazuki Nakajima are both skipping the Autopolis race due to the clash with the FIA World Endurance Championship finale at Bahrain.

Their places at KCMG and TOM'S respectively will be taken by Yuichi Nakayama and Ritomo Miyata, as they were at Okayama.

Kenta Yamashita meanwhile is free to take up his usual space at Kondo Racing because the High Class Racing LMP2 team is not taking part in the Bahrain WEC round.

The entry list also confirms Ukyo Sasahara at Team Mugen following Monday's news that the Japanese driver will replace Red Bull junior Juri Vips for the rest of the season.

Sasahara to keep Vips' Mugen seat for rest of season

Previous article

Sasahara to keep Vips' Mugen seat for rest of season
About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Autopolis
Drivers Tatiana Calderon
Teams Drago Corse
Author Jamie Klein

