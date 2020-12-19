Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
16 Jan
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
17 Jan
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Fuji / Breaking news

Cassidy using "very old" engine for Super Formula decider

shares
comments
Cassidy using "very old" engine for Super Formula decider
By:

TOM'S driver Nick Cassidy has revealed he is having to use a "very old" engine for his final Super Formula race this weekend at Fuji Speedway.

Cassidy's four-season tenure in the Japanese single-seater series comes to a close after Sunday's season finale as he switches to Formula E next season with Envision Virgin Racing.

The New Zealander's bid to defend his 2019 title took a major blow earlier this month at Suzuka, where suffered an engine failure while leading the early laps from pole.

It leaves him nine points shy of joint championship leaders Ryo Hirakawa and Naoki Yamamoto when dropped scores are taken into account, with 23 to play for this weekend.

Read Also:

Speaking on-stage following Saturday's first practice session at Fuji, in which he was 15th-fastest, Cassidy admitted he has not been given a fresh Toyota engine for the season finale following the events of Suzuka, instead being lumbered with a two-year-old unit.

Asked if he could picture himself fighting for a second title, Cassidy replied: "No, not really! I think my championship hopes went up in smoke in the last race.

"We had the engine failure, lost a lot of points. That was a bit unlucky. This weekend, we have to use an engine that’s two years old. I don’t get a fresh engine, I get a very old engine. So maybe this weekend there is no chance."

Cassidy added that he hoped fellow Toyota man and SUPER GT teammate of the last four seasons Hirakawa would be able to win the title.

Reviewing the year in general, Cassidy said he "hadn't really enjoyed racing this year" and that he was "looking forward" to the coronavirus-impacted 2020 season being over.

"Strange feeling," he added. "Little bit sad, obviously. My mood is a bit different this weekend. Usually I’m quite excited, quite loud, but this weekend I am quiet and sad because it’s the last time racing in this category.

"The last six years of my career [since joining All-Japan Formula 3 in 2015] have been amazing and I’d like to thank everyone for their support in that time.

"I’ve had many happy moments. There are some regrets and things I wish I did differently, but overall I am proud of my achievements. On to the next step."

Nick Cassidy（VANTELIN TEAM TOM'S）

Nick Cassidy（VANTELIN TEAM TOM'S）

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Hirakawa resigned to chance of second Fuji title defeat

Previous article

Hirakawa resigned to chance of second Fuji title defeat
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Fuji
Drivers Nick Cassidy
Teams TOM'S
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Ferrari reveals SF21 name and launch plan ahead of 2021 F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari reveals SF21 name and launch plan ahead of 2021 F1 test

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime
Supercars Supercars / Analysis

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

Lacroix confirms he's staying at DJR
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Lacroix confirms he's staying at DJR

Nissan declares 2020 a success after early GT-R woes
Super GT Super GT / Interview

Nissan declares 2020 a success after early GT-R woes

Subaru reveals first pictures of new BRZ Super GT contender
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Subaru reveals first pictures of new BRZ Super GT contender

Marquez released from hospital following third surgery
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez released from hospital following third surgery

Australian Motorsport Council established
General General / Breaking news

Australian Motorsport Council established

Verstappen hopes Perez can make it easier to fight Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen hopes Perez can make it easier to fight Mercedes

Latest news

Cassidy using "very old" engine for Super Formula decider
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Cassidy using "very old" engine for Super Formula decider

Hirakawa resigned to chance of second Fuji title defeat
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Hirakawa resigned to chance of second Fuji title defeat

Makino withdraws from Fuji Super Formula finale
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Makino withdraws from Fuji Super Formula finale

Calderon "getting closer" to first Super Formula points
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Calderon "getting closer" to first Super Formula points

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari reveals SF21 name and launch plan ahead of 2021 F1 test

5h
2
Supercars

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

6h
3
Supercars

Lacroix confirms he's staying at DJR

4
Super GT

Nissan declares 2020 a success after early GT-R woes

5
Super GT

Subaru reveals first pictures of new BRZ Super GT contender

Latest news

Cassidy using "very old" engine for Super Formula decider
SF

Cassidy using "very old" engine for Super Formula decider

Hirakawa resigned to chance of second Fuji title defeat
SF

Hirakawa resigned to chance of second Fuji title defeat

Makino withdraws from Fuji Super Formula finale
SF

Makino withdraws from Fuji Super Formula finale

Calderon "getting closer" to first Super Formula points
SF

Calderon "getting closer" to first Super Formula points

Suzuka "felt like first round" for embattled Sasahara
SF

Suzuka "felt like first round" for embattled Sasahara

Latest videos

Live: Super Formula - Fuji Race 00:00
Super Formula
Dec 17, 2020

Live: Super Formula - Fuji Race

Super Formula: Suzuka II - Race Highlights 02:06
Super Formula
Dec 6, 2020

Super Formula: Suzuka II - Race Highlights

Super Formula: Suzuka - Race Highlights 02:01
Super Formula
Dec 5, 2020

Super Formula: Suzuka - Race Highlights

Super Formula: Suzuka - T1 big impact crash 00:55
Super Formula
Dec 5, 2020

Super Formula: Suzuka - T1 big impact crash

Super Formula: Suzuka - Matsushita hits the barriers 00:40
Super Formula
Dec 5, 2020

Super Formula: Suzuka - Matsushita hits the barriers

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.