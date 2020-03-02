Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Suzuka / Breaking news

Coronavirus forces Super Formula to postpone opener

shares
comments
Coronavirus forces Super Formula to postpone opener
By:
Co-author: Tomohiro Yoshita
Mar 2, 2020, 6:08 AM

Super Formula’s 2020 season-opening round at Suzuka has been postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic, it was announced on Monday.

Suzuka was due to host the first round of the 2020 campaign on April 5, with Super Formula sharing the bill with the All-Japan Superbike Championship, but the spread of the COVID-19 virus has put the event on indefinite hiatus.

The first round of the new Super Taikyu season at Suzuka, scheduled for March 21-22, will not go ahead either, it was announced by track owner Mobilityland.

They become the latest motorsport events to have been disrupted by the outbreak, with Formula 1’s Chinese Grand Prix, Formula E’s Sanya E-Prix and the first MotoGP race of the season in Qatar having all suffered similar fates.

Additionally, the two-day pre-season Super Formula test that was due to take place at Suzuka on March 9-10 is expected to be cancelled. The ‘Motorsports Fan Appreciation Day’ event scheduled for the two days prior to the test had already been called off.

The number of reported COVID-19 cases has now surpassed 85,000 worldwide, mostly in China, and the number of deaths has exceeded 2,900. Over 250 cases have been reported in Japan, excluding those aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, and six deaths.

Most schools in the country have been requested to close by the government for the month of March in response to the outbreak, while several high-profile sports events, such as Sunday’s Tokyo Marathon, have gone ahead without spectators.

It remains to be seen whether the second Super Formula test at Fuji Speedway, planned for March 24-25, will go ahead. On Saturday, the track played host to testing for Super Taikyu, Japan’s second-tier sportscar series, but without public access to the paddock.

SUPER GT opener in doubt

Meanwhile, the Okayama circuit has announced that the first SUPER GT test of the pre-season will go ahead as planned on March 14-15 but won’t be open to the public.

The fate of the opening round of the season, due to take place at the former Pacific Formula 1 Grand Prix host on April 11-12, remains unclear. Series organiser GTA is expected to hold a meeting this week to make a decision on whether the race will go ahead or not.

Related video

Next article
Cassidy agrees fresh TOM'S Super Formula deal

Previous article

Cassidy agrees fresh TOM'S Super Formula deal
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Suzuka
Author Jamie Klein

Super Formula Next session

Suzuka

Suzuka

4 Apr - 5 Apr

Trending

1
MotoGP

Qatar MotoGP opener cancelled due to coronavirus fears

2
Formula 1

Latest F1 2020 testing tech updates direct from the track

3
Formula 1

Mercedes drivers unsure DAS will be used in Australia

4
Formula 1

Russell: Williams still the slowest car in 2020

5
Formula 1

Australian GP "going ahead" despite coronavirus fears

36m

Latest videos

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion 11:45
Super Formula

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion 00:46
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights 01:48
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start 00:40
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start

Round 7: Suzuka II Race 00:00
Super Formula

Round 7: Suzuka II Race

Latest news

Coronavirus forces Super Formula to postpone opener
SF

Coronavirus forces Super Formula to postpone opener

Cassidy agrees fresh TOM'S Super Formula deal
SF

Cassidy agrees fresh TOM'S Super Formula deal

Real Racing withdraws from 2020 Super Formula season
SF

Real Racing withdraws from 2020 Super Formula season

Cassidy to make FE test debut with Virgin
FE

Cassidy to make FE test debut with Virgin

How Fenestraz earned factory Toyota drive after Renault axe
SGT

How Fenestraz earned factory Toyota drive after Renault axe

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.