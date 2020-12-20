Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
16 Jan
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
17 Jan
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Fuji / Qualifying report

Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri grabs vital pole, Cassidy last

shares
comments
Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri grabs vital pole, Cassidy last
By:

Tomoki Nojiri scored pole position for the Super Formula title decider at Fuji Speedway, as Nick Cassidy ended up last on the grid after being penalised for exceeding track limits.

Reigning champion Cassidy had been set to advance to Q2 with the fourth-fastest time in his Q1 group, only for the TOM'S driver to be stripped his two fastest laptimes for having all four wheels outside of the white lines exiting the fast Turn 3 left-hander.

It meant the New Zealander was demoted to 10th and bottom of the timesheets, and will start his final Super Formula race from last on the grid.

Mugen driver Nojiri meanwhile picked up his second pole of the season as he became the first driver to lap Fuji in less than 1m20s behind the wheel of a Super Formula car.

His best Q3 effort of 1m19.972s left him just 0.017s clear of Inging's Sho Tsuboi, and gives him three vital bonus points that gives him a chance of staging a major championship upset.

Victory for Nojiri would be enough to clinch the title if Naoki Yamamoto (Dandelion Racing) - who qualified third, scoring one bonus point - doesn't finish on the podium.

Ryo Hirakawa (Impul), who jointly led the standings with Yamamoto prior to qualifying, was eighth and slowest in Q3, and must finish second if Nojiri wins to claim the title.

Splitting Yamamoto and Hirakawa on the grid are Q2 pacesetter Nobuharu Matsushita (B-Max Racing), Nojiri's Mugen teammate Ukyo Sasahara, the second Dandelion car of Nirei Fukuzumi, and Toshiki Oyu in the best of the Nakajima Racing cars.

Kazuya Oshima (Inging) was the fastest driver to be eliminated in Q2 and will start ninth ahead of Yuhi Sekiguchi (Impul).

Two-time series champion Hiroaki Ishiura (Inging) will start what is set to be his final race in Super Formula from 12th, one place behind the lead TOM'S car of Kazuki Nakajima.

Hiroki Otsu will make his Super Formula debut starting from 15th for Nakajima Racing after being eliminated in Q1, while Kamui Kobayashi (KCMG) also dropped out in the openings segment and will start down in 17th place.

Tatiana Calderon was 19th for Drago Corse and will share the back row with Cassidy.

Q3 results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 16 Japan Tomoki Nojiri
Team Mugen 1'19.972
2 39 Japan Sho Tsuboi
JMS P.mu/cerumo-INGING 1'19.989 0.017
3 5 Japan Naoki Yamamoto
DoCoMo Team Dandelion Racing 1'20.155 0.183
4 50 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita
Buzz Racing with B-Max 1'20.185 0.213
5 15 Japan Ukyo Sasahara
Team Mugen 1'20.192 0.220
6 6 Japan Nirei Fukuzumi
DoCoMo Team Dandelion Racing 1'20.340 0.368
7 65 Japan Toshiki Oyu
TCS Nakajima Racing 1'20.516 0.544
8 20 Japan Ryo Hirakawa
ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL 1'20.719 0.747
View full results
Two-time champion Ishiura set for last Super Formula race

Previous article

Two-time champion Ishiura set for last Super Formula race
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Fuji
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Vettel, Hulkenberg weren't 2021 F1 options for Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel, Hulkenberg weren't 2021 F1 options for Red Bull

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime
Supercars Supercars / Analysis

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling

Reynolds splits with Erebus
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds splits with Erebus

Crutchlow: MotoGP will “keep seeing surprise winners” in '21
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow: MotoGP will “keep seeing surprise winners” in '21

Perez replaces Albon at Red Bull for 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez replaces Albon at Red Bull for 2021 F1 season

Latest news

Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri grabs vital pole, Cassidy last
SF Super Formula / Qualifying report

Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri grabs vital pole, Cassidy last

Two-time champion Ishiura set for last Super Formula race
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Two-time champion Ishiura set for last Super Formula race

Honda speed leaves Hirakawa "gloomy" about title chances
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Honda speed leaves Hirakawa "gloomy" about title chances

Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri leads Mugen 1-2 in practice
SF Super Formula / Practice report

Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri leads Mugen 1-2 in practice

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel, Hulkenberg weren't 2021 F1 options for Red Bull

14h
2
Supercars

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

3
Supercars

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling

4
Supercars

Reynolds splits with Erebus

5
MotoGP

Crutchlow: MotoGP will “keep seeing surprise winners” in '21

9h

Latest news

Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri grabs vital pole, Cassidy last
SF

Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri grabs vital pole, Cassidy last

Two-time champion Ishiura set for last Super Formula race
SF

Two-time champion Ishiura set for last Super Formula race

Honda speed leaves Hirakawa "gloomy" about title chances
SF

Honda speed leaves Hirakawa "gloomy" about title chances

Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri leads Mugen 1-2 in practice
SF

Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri leads Mugen 1-2 in practice

Cassidy using "very old" engine for Super Formula decider
SF

Cassidy using "very old" engine for Super Formula decider

Latest videos

Live: Super Formula - Fuji Race 00:00
Super Formula
Dec 17, 2020

Live: Super Formula - Fuji Race

Super Formula: Suzuka II - Race Highlights 02:06
Super Formula
Dec 6, 2020

Super Formula: Suzuka II - Race Highlights

Super Formula: Suzuka - Race Highlights 02:01
Super Formula
Dec 5, 2020

Super Formula: Suzuka - Race Highlights

Super Formula: Suzuka - T1 big impact crash 00:55
Super Formula
Dec 5, 2020

Super Formula: Suzuka - T1 big impact crash

Super Formula: Suzuka - Matsushita hits the barriers 00:40
Super Formula
Dec 5, 2020

Super Formula: Suzuka - Matsushita hits the barriers

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.