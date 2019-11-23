Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
04 Hours
:
23 Minutes
:
23 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Dream Race / Qualifying report

Fuji Dream Race: Cassidy leads Duval in qualifying

shares
comments
Fuji Dream Race: Cassidy leads Duval in qualifying
By:
Nov 23, 2019, 12:58 AM

Super Formula champion Nick Cassidy took pole position for the first Dream Race between SUPER GT and DTM, with Audi's Loic Duval leading the German contingent in second.

In wet conditions that were expected to favour the DTM cars, Cassidy placed his Lexus on pole position in the early phases of qualifying as worsening conditions prevented the majority of the 22-car field from making late improvements.

Cassidy, who raced at the DTM's Hockenheim finale and gathered crucial experience of the control Hankook tyre, drove his TOMS Lexus to a 1m41.827s lap time.

That effort was enough to put him 0.331s up on Duval, who bar Rene Rast's impressive FP2 time-topping effort on Friday, has often been the lead DTM runner and has experience of racing in Japan as a SUPER GT and Formula Nippon champion.

The Kunimitsu Honda squad took part in the DTM's Hockenheim round also but with only 2009 Formula 1 champion Jenson Button racing.

With Button competing in the Baja 1000, 2018 Super GT champion Naoki Yamamoto is driving alone and has placed his Honda NSX-GT third on the grid.

The third and final Super GT Hockenheim entry, the works NISMO Nissan GT-R, qualified fourth through Ronnie Quintarelli to make it four different manufacturers in the top four.

Mike Rockenfeller was the second-highest DTM entry in fifth, ahead of Koudai Tsukakoshi (Real Racing Honda), Friday practice pacesetter Jann Mardenborough (Kondo Racing Nissan) and Frederic Makowiecki (B-Max Nissan).

A pair of Lexus LC500s, the Bandoh car of Sho Tsuboi and the second TOM'S machine of Yuhi Sekiguchi, completed the top 10.

Reigning DTM champion Rene Rast qualified in 14th, with the final Audi of Benoit Treluyer back in 16th.

BMW's Kamui Kobayashi, experiencing a DTM car for the first time this weekend, qualified in 18th but is under investigation for blocking a rival during the session.

Marco Wittmann was a lowly 19th in his BMW M4 DTM, with Alex Zanardi down in 22nd.

After a huge crash in opening practice for the Mugen Honda of Hideki Mutoh forced it out of the afternoon's running, it returned to the track to qualified in 21st.

That put it behind ex-Formula 2 racer Tadasuke Makino's Nakajima Racing Honda that had set the pace in Thursday's test running.

Read Also:

Next article
Gallery: Fuji Super GT x DTM Dream Race

Previous article

Gallery: Fuji Super GT x DTM Dream Race
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM , Super GT
Event Dream Race
Sub-event Qualifying 1
Author Tom Errington

Super GT Next session

Motegi

Motegi

2 Nov - 3 Nov

Trending

1
Supercars

Full Supercars Newcastle 500 weekend schedule

2
Formula E

Hartley’s Formula E debut ends with double penalty

3
Supercars

Walkinshaw eyeing 2020 with shocks switch

4
Supercars

Pye hospitalised with illness

5
Supercars

Mostert closing in on sensational Holden Supercars switch

Latest videos

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Race 1 00:00
Super GT

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Race 1

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Qualifying 1 00:00
Super GT

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Qualifying 1

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Race 2 00:00
Super GT

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Race 2

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Qualifying 2 00:00
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Qualifying 2

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 01:47
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race

Latest news

Fuji Dream Race: Cassidy leads Duval in qualifying
SGT

Fuji Dream Race: Cassidy leads Duval in qualifying

Gallery: Fuji Super GT x DTM Dream Race
SGT

Gallery: Fuji Super GT x DTM Dream Race

Fuji Super GT x DTM Dream Race schedule in full
SGT

Fuji Super GT x DTM Dream Race schedule in full

Aston backs D'station to "take the next step" in 2020
SGT

Aston backs D'station to "take the next step" in 2020

Why Fuji will mark the first true Super GT/DTM battle
SGT

Why Fuji will mark the first true Super GT/DTM battle

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.