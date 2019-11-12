Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Practice 1 in
12 Hours
:
15 Minutes
:
44 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Super GT / Dream Race / Breaking news

Entry list issued for Fuji DTM/Super GT 'Dream Race'

shares
comments
By:
Nov 12, 2019, 2:02 AM

A 22-car entry list has been issued for the inaugural 'SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race' at Fuji Speedway later this month.

A total of seven cars from the DTM - four Audi RS5 DTMs and three BMW M4 DTMs - will join the regular field of 15 GT500 cars for the pair of races on November 23-24.

While almost all of the SUPER GT teams have elected to split driving duties across their two full-season drivers, Audi and BMW's chosen drivers will take part in both races.

As previously announced, Marco Wittmann, Kamui Kobayashi and Alex Zanardi make up BMW's line-up for the event, while Audi has picked Rene Rast, Loic Duval, Benoit Treluyer and Mike Rockenfeller to represent it.

Read Also:

Only two full-season GT500 drivers are absent: Jenson Button and Bertrand Baguette.

Button, who made his final SUPER GT appearance in this month's Motegi season finale, had already indicated he would not take part in the Fuji races, while Baguette is absent on Intercontinental GT Challenge duties at Kyalami with Honda.

Read Also:

Naoki Yamamoto will therefore contest both races in the Team Kunimitsu NSX-GT, while Real Racing's Honda will be driven by Koudai Tsukakoshi each day.

The full line-up of drivers for the two races can be seen below:

Entry list:

No. Car Entrant Driver Race 1 (Sat) Driver Race 2 (Sun)
00 BMW BMW Team RBM Japan Kamui Kobayashi Japan Kamui Kobayashi
1 Honda Team Kunimitsu Japan Naoki Yamamoto Japan Naoki Yamamoto
3 Nissan NDDP Racing with B-Max France Frederic Makowiecki Japan Kohei Hirate
4 BMW BMW Team RBM Italy Alex Zanardi Italy Alex Zanardi
6 Lexus Lexus Team LeMans Japan Kenta Yamashita Japan Kazuya Oshima
8 Honda ARTA Japan Takuya Izawa Japan Tomoki Nojiri
11 BMW BMW Team RBM Germany Marco Wittmann Germany Marco Wittmann
12 Nissan Team Impul Japan Daiki Sasaki United Kingdom James Rossiter
16 Honda Team Mugen Japan Hideki Mutoh Japan Daisuke Nakajima
17 Honda Real Racing Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi
19 Lexus Lexus Team Bandoh Japan Sho Tsuboi Japan Yuji Kunimoto
21 Audi WRT Hitotsuyama Audi  France Benoit Treluyer France Benoit Treluyer
23 Nissan NISMO Italy Ronnie Quintarelli Japan Tsugio Matsuda
24 Nissan Kondo Racing United Kingdom Jann Mardenborough Japan Mitsunori Takaboshi
28 Audi Audi Sport Team Phoenix France Loic Duval France Loic Duval
33 Audi Audi Sport Team Rosberg Germany Rene Rast Germany Rene Rast
36 Lexus Lexus Team TOM'S Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi Japan Kazuki Nakajima
37 Lexus Lexus Team TOM'S New Zealand Nick Cassidy Japan Ryo Hirakawa
38 Lexus Lexus Team Cerumo Japan Yuji Tachikawa Japan Hiroaki Ishiura
39 Lexus Lexus Team SARD Japan Yuichi Nakayama Finland Heikki Kovalainen
64 Honda Nakajima Racing Japan Tadasuke Makino India Narain Karthikeyan
99 Audi Audi Sport Abt Sportsline Germany Mike Rockenfeller Germany Mike Rockenfeller

Support races attract meagre 12-car entry

Just 12 cars are set to contest the two support races for SUPER GT's GT300 cars at Fuji, known collectively as the 'auto sport Web Sprint Cup'.

Of these, only seven are full-season SUPER GT entries, while the remainder are cars that have raced in Super Taikyu and the Suzuka 10 Hours this year.

The full-season GT300 teams participating are NILLZ Racing (Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3), Tsuchiya Engineering (Toyota 86 MC), apr (Toyota GR Sport Prius PHV), Saitama Toyopet (Toyota Mark X MC), LM Corsa (Lexus RC F GT3) and Tomei Sports (Nissan).

NILLZ Racing, apr and LM Corsa are fielding two cars each, although in the case of LM Corsa it is entering a Ferrari 488 GT3 alongside one of its regular Lexus entries.

Among the extra entries is a McLaren 720S GT3 entered by Hanashima Racing, which was raced by Mika Hakkinen in the Suzuka 10 Hours (below) but is set to be driven in Fuji by historics racer Katsuaki Kubota and Toyota-backed youngster Kazuto Kotaka.

The Corvette C7 GT3-R that appeared at Suzuka is also making another outing under the 'BINGO RACING' banner, boosting the number of marques represented to six.

Next article
Title-winning Super GT team set for Toyota split

Previous article

Title-winning Super GT team set for Toyota split

Next article

DTM stars expect closer fight with Super GT cars at Fuji

DTM stars expect closer fight with Super GT cars at Fuji
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM , Super GT
Event Dream Race
Author Jamie Klein

Super GT Next session

Motegi

Motegi

2 Nov - 3 Nov

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had Mercedes beat on Brazil's straights

2
MotoGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

3h
3
MotoGP

KTM explains why Oliveira missed factory promotion

4
Formula 1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

5
Formula 1

Allison's first GP in lead role marred by "mess of a race"

Latest videos

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Race 1 00:00
Super GT

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Race 1

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Qualifying 1 00:00
Super GT

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Qualifying 1

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Race 2 00:00
Super GT

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Race 2

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Qualifying 2 00:00
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Qualifying 2

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 01:47
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race

Latest news

Fenestraz set to replace Nakajima at TOM'S
SGT

Fenestraz set to replace Nakajima at TOM'S

Makino tops joint Super GT/DTM test at Fuji
SGT

Makino tops joint Super GT/DTM test at Fuji

Nissan's 2020 GT-R has "completely different concept"
SGT

Nissan's 2020 GT-R has "completely different concept"

The Top 10 Super GT/Super Formula drivers of 2019
SGT

The Top 10 Super GT/Super Formula drivers of 2019

DTM stars expect closer fight with Super GT cars at Fuji
SGT

DTM stars expect closer fight with Super GT cars at Fuji

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.