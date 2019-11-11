Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Practice 1 in
11 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
49 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Super GT / Breaking news

Title-winning Super GT team set for Toyota split

shares
comments
Title-winning Super GT team set for Toyota split
By:
Co-author: Kunihiko Akai
Nov 11, 2019, 8:13 AM

This year’s SUPER GT title-winning Team LeMans is looking unlikely continue in the Toyota stable in 2020, Motorsport.com has learned.

Gotemba-based squad Team LeMans won the GT500 title earlier this month at Motegi with Kazuya Oshima and Kenta Yamashita, adding to the All-Japan GT Championship success it earned back in 2002 with Akira Iida and now-team boss Juichi Wakisaka.

It has been a fixture in the Toyota and Lexus stables since the 1999 season, when it first campaigned a Supra in the JGTC, but sources have suggested to Motorsport.com that a split between Team LeMans and Toyota could be imminent.

Keizo Takahashi, General Manager of Toyota Gazoo Racing, told Motorsport.com when asked about the situation: “I can neither confirm nor deny.”

It’s believed Toyota still intends to run six of its all-new GR Supra cars in SUPER GT’s top division next season, raising the prospect of a new team joining the Toyota camp.

KCMG has previously been linked to such a move and appears the most likely candidate to fill the breach left by Team LeMans, given its existing relationship with Toyota in Super Formula, where it fields a single car for Kamui Kobayashi.

Team LeMans could yet defend its SUPER GT title with a different manufacturer, namely Honda, which could also entail a switch of allegiance in Super Formula.

Yuichi Nakayama, Team LeMans

Yuichi Nakayama, Team LeMans

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

It has run Toyota power units in Formula Nippon/Super Formula since engine competition was reintroduced in 2006.

However, doubts remain as to whether Honda is prepared to supply the team engines in Super Formula, as it is already set to supply the returning Drago Corse outfit in 2020.

It’s also unclear whether Honda would field a sixth NSX-GT in SUPER GT to accommodate Team LeMans or whether it could replace one of its current GT500 outfits.

Should Team LeMans leave the Toyota fold, it raises the prospect of newly-crowned champions Oshima and Yamashita needing to find alternative drives in SUPER GT, although Yamashita could elect to drop out of the series and focus on his FIA World Endurance Championship commitments in 2020 instead.

Yamashita has been placed with the High Class Racing LMP2 team for the 2019/20 campaign and is a contender for a role in Toyota’s hypercar programme in 2020/21.

Next article
Kovalainen "can’t have another year like this" in Super GT

Previous article

Kovalainen "can’t have another year like this" in Super GT

Next article

Entry list issued for Fuji DTM/Super GT 'Dream Race'

Entry list issued for Fuji DTM/Super GT 'Dream Race'
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Drivers Kazuya Oshima , Kenta Yamashita
Teams Team LeMans
Author Jamie Klein

Super GT Next session

Motegi

Motegi

2 Nov - 3 Nov

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had Mercedes beat on Brazil's straights

2
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

3
World Superbike

Argentina replaces Qatar as WSBK finale host

1h
4
Supercars

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed

5
MotoGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

Latest videos

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Race 1 00:00
Super GT

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Race 1

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Qualifying 1 00:00
Super GT

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Qualifying 1

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Race 2 00:00
Super GT

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Race 2

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Qualifying 2 00:00
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Qualifying 2

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 01:47
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race

Latest news

Fenestraz set to replace Nakajima at TOM'S
SGT

Fenestraz set to replace Nakajima at TOM'S

Makino tops joint Super GT/DTM test at Fuji
SGT

Makino tops joint Super GT/DTM test at Fuji

Nissan's 2020 GT-R has "completely different concept"
SGT

Nissan's 2020 GT-R has "completely different concept"

The Top 10 Super GT/Super Formula drivers of 2019
SGT

The Top 10 Super GT/Super Formula drivers of 2019

DTM stars expect closer fight with Super GT cars at Fuji
SGT

DTM stars expect closer fight with Super GT cars at Fuji

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.