Caruso makes TCR switch

The former Supercars full-timer will continue to race an Alfa for what will be his second full TCR campaign.

However he'll move from GRM to ASM, a team that has banked wins with the likes of Dylan O'Keeffe and Lee Holdsworth in past seasons.

“When TCR first started in 2019, Ash Seward Motorsport was one of the teams that was immediately on the pace and winning races,” Caruso said.

“Last year, the ASM Alfas also showed strong form with Lee scoring race wins and podiums.

“At the end of 2021, we had some very strong momentum – I finished on the podium in four of the last five races.

“Heading into 2022, the goal is to find the consistency we need to be able to fight for the championship and with ASM, I’m confident we can make that happen.

“Ash is a racer at heart – he’s super-competitive. His crew are all very motivated and it’s really invigorated me to get stuck into the season.”

Seward said a driver of Caruso's pedigree was a welcome addition to his line-up.

“Michael is a talented driver who has been fast in every car he has ever raced,” Seward said.

“Last year, he showed some great speed in TCR, especially in the second half of the season. He’s already familiar with the Alfa Romeo product, so we’re thrilled to have him on board.

“I’m really looking forward to the first round of the season at Symmons Plains; our cars performed very strongly there last year, so we should be able to hit the ground running.”

Race Tasmania will open the 2022 TCR season on February 11-13.

That will also mark the beginning of the Australian Racing Group's new TV deal with Stan Sport, which will be headlined by TCR.