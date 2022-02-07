Tickets Subscribe
All
Suarez will race both in Nashville and Watkins Glen this weekend
Trans-Am News

Third-generation Johnson to race Trans Am

Third-generation racer Jett Johnson will race in the Australian Trans Am Series this year.

Third-generation Johnson to race Trans Am
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:

Johnson is the grandson of Aussie touring car legend Dick Johnson and son of Steve Johnson, another Supercars stalwart.

After competing at state level in a Trans Am car last year, the 16-year-old is set to tackle the national series this season, starting at this weekend's Race Tasmania event at Symmons Plains.

“The goal for me in Trans Am this year is to just get experience at the tracks I’ve never been to and get used to racing that is going a little more hip and shoulder,” said Johnson.

“I just want to get through the weekend cleanly, learn as much as I can and, obviously, have some fun.

“I’m not looking to go out and win every race. If I get in the top three, I’d be happy. But I need to learn the race craft and think about what I’m doing when setting up passing moves. It will be a whole new thing for me to be in a pack of good cars racing against each other.

“It will be interesting because you have a lot of people who are aggressive, pushing hard. The other Trans Am racing I’ve done is pretty cruisy, so it will be a good weekend of learning.”

As well as being his national Trans Am debut, this will also be Johnson's first time at the Symmons Plains circuit.

“I’ve never been to Symmons Plains. In fact, I’ve never been to Tasmania before," he said.

“I’m going to the track on Wednesday for a track walk and then help the team unload and get ready.

“If you look at the layout of Symmons, you’d think it’s simple, but it’s actually a pretty technical track, and then you are adding a whole bunch of other cars on the track, it will make for an interesting weekend.

“I’ve done some running on the sim which has helped me get my head around it, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Johnson will join fellow sons of guns Ben Grice and Nash Morris in the 26-car field for the Trans Am season opener.

Nathan Herne returns to defend his 2021 title, while front-runners Kyle Gurton, Tim Brook and Owen Kelly have also signed on for the new campaign.

Trans Am entry list – Race Tasmania

Car #

CLASS

SPONSOR

DRIVER

STATE

MAKE

MODEL

1

Outright

Team Valvoline GRM

Nathan Herne

NSW

Ford

Mustang

2

Outright

Micale Cabinets/Nuveau Group

Kyle Gurton

QLD

Ford

Mustang

03

Outright

All American Driveline

Ben Grice

VIC

Ford

Mustang

4

Masters Cup

Crutcher Devlopments

Mark Crutcher

NSW

Ford

Mustang

6

Hoosier Cup

McAlister Motors

Hugh McAlister

NSW

Ford

Mustang

8

Hoosier Cup

Wealth Rite Racing

Chris Pappas

QLD

Ford

Mustang

12

Hoosier Cup

Road Rage Industries/RTC Group

Shaun Richardson

QLD

Dodge

Challenger

15

Hoosier Cup

Pacific Petroleum/Carroll Tyres

Michael Rowell

QLD

Ford

Mustang

23

Masters Cup

Holinger Racing

John Holinger

VIC

Chevrolet

Camaro

27

Outright

Dream Racing Australia

Elliot Barbour

VIC

Chevrolet

Camaro

31

Outright

Bruce Lynton Service

Dalton Ellery

QLD

Ford

Mustang

36

Outright

Cody Burcher Racing

Cody Burcher

NSW

Ford

Mustang

37

Outright

Dream Racing Australia

Jackson Rice

VIC

Dodge

Challenger

38

Outright

Tim Brook Motorsport

Tim Brook

NSW

Ford

Mustang

45

Outright

Up2/11 Motorsport/GRM

Lochie Dalton

TAS

Ford

Mustang

48

Outright

Nic Carroll Motorsport

Nic Carroll

VIC

Dodge

Challenger

66

Masters Cup

Shaw Motorsport

Tim Shaw

TAS

Chevrolet

Camaro

67

Outright

Supercheap Auto

Nash Morris

QLD

Ford

Mustang

69

Outright

Dial Before You Dig

Jon McCorkindale

NSW

Ford

Mustang

73

Outright

Owen Kelly Motorsport

Owen Kelly

TAS

Ford

Mustang

88

Hoosier Cup

Ownit Homes/Superior Jetties

John Harris

QLD

Ford

Mustang

99

Outright

TPS Group/Breeze Holiday Parks

Brett Holdsworth

VIC

Chevrolet

Camaro

116

Outright

Sydney Property Care

Edan Thornburrow

NSW

Ford

Mustang

117

Hoosier Cup

Team Johnson / Full Throttle BBQ

Jett Johnson

QLD

Ford

Mustang

321

Masters Cup

321 Motofit

Chris Sutton

NSW

Ford

Mustang

777

Masters Cup

Dream Racing Australia

Craig Scutella

NSW

Chevrolet

Camaro
