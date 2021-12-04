Tickets Subscribe
Bathurst II Qualifying report
Supercars / Bathurst II Qualifying report

Bathurst 1000: Mostert breaks lap record for pole

By:

Chaz Mostert set the fastest ever Supercars lap around Mount Panorama to grab the Bathurst 1000 pole for him and co-driver Lee Holdsworth.

Bathurst 1000: Mostert breaks lap record for pole

Mostert set a record-breaking 2m03.373s to top a thrilling 2021 running of the famous Top 10 Shootout.

That effort was a little over a tenth quicker than the previous qualifying record set by Scott McLaughlin back in 2019.

Mostert's lap is even better than McLaughlin's 2019 Shootout time (a 2m03.378s), which was later scrubbed due to a technical breach.

The battle for pole was enthralling with five drivers under the 2m04s mark.

The first to dip into the threes was Brodie Kostecki who went half a second clear of the field with a 2m03.773s.

He promptly told TV commentators through his in-car radio that, "I couldn't give a shit if anyone beats me, that was awesome."

His time was beaten and beaten quickly, Cam Waters grazing the wall at The Cutting, between Reid and McPhillamy Parks and then locking his rears into Forrest's Elbow before stopping the clocks at 2m03.686s.

That was time was then bested by Mostert's remarkable record-breaker.

Anton De Pasquale did his best to run down Mostert's time but fell just under three tenths short to end up on the outside of the front row.

Provisional polesitter Will Brown then dipped into the threes running last with a 2m03.992 which, quite amazingly, was only good enough for fifth on the grid behind Waters and Kostecki.

"The car was so just so enjoyable to drive," said Mostert.

"When I heard the times coming down from the other guys I thought, 'wow, that's getting fast'. I just blocked it all out and drove to the grip level.

"I was pretty sure my dash was lying to me initially with the lap time gain. It was just so fun. [The car] felt very GT-ish."

Tim Slade qualified fifth with a 2m04.050s, while reigning winners Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander will start seventh, van Gisbergen left filthy with himself for tagging the inside wall at the Elbow.

Will Davison was eighth fastest in the Shootout ahead of Nick Percat and Jack Le Brocq.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Australia Lee Holdsworth
Holden Commodore ZB 2'03.373
2 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Tony D’Alberto
Ford Mustang GT 2'03.663 0.289 0.289
3 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Australia James Moffat
Ford Mustang GT 2'03.686 0.312 0.023
4 99 Brodie Kostecki
Australia David Russell
Holden Commodore ZB 2'03.773 0.399 0.086
5 9 Australia Will Brown
Jack Perkins
Holden Commodore ZB 2'03.992 0.618 0.218
6 3 Australia Tim Slade
Australia Tim Blanchard
Ford Mustang GT 2'04.050 0.677 0.058
7 888 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Australia Garth Tander
Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.364 0.991 0.314
8 17 Australia Will Davison
Australia Alex Davison
Ford Mustang GT 2'04.778 1.405 0.413
9 8 Australia Nick Percat
Australia Dale Wood
Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.898 1.525 0.120
10 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Zak Best
Ford Mustang GT 2'05.331 1.957 0.432
James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

