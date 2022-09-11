Boost open to Bathurst wildcard team switch

The Murphy/Stanway entry was plunged into significant doubt today by a heavy crash for Will Brown at Pukekohe.

Should Brown's car not be repaired in time for the Bathurst 1000, he and co-driver Jack Perkins will move into the team's spare.

That was the chassis Murphy and Stanaway were set to use for their one-off entry, with Erebus CEO Barry Ryan confirming that the wildcard would miss out.

Ryan also ruled out using a chassis from another team after claiming offers had been made by rivals in the immediate aftermath of Brown's crash.

Adderton, however, has countered Ryan's views on outside help to get the two Kiwis on the Bathurst grid.

In a social media post he said it was critical to repay the support of fans by ensuring Murphy makes a final Bathurst start, and flagged a move to another team should Erebus be unable to repair Brown's car.

"Can I just say thank you to all the teams who have offered [Erebus Motorsport] cars and support for the wildcard," he wrote on Instagram.

"That's the motorsport community coming together for the betterment of the sport, as we know this is something we, as sponsors and sport, are doing for the fans.

"This was always about the fans. This is a Boost Mobile wildcard too and we will do whatever it takes to make it happen including working with any team that is willing to support us should Erebus not have the time or car.

"We will never do anything half-hearted. To me too many fans have bought tickets [and] merchandise to see [Murphy] do one last race at the Mountain.

"[Supercars] owes it to the fans to make this happen."

The Boost Mobile wildcard is one of three one-offs entered for the 2022 edition of the Great Race.

Triple Eight will field a Supercheap Auto-backed car for Craig Lowndes and Declan Fraser while Super2 regulars Matt Chahda Motorsport will run a car for Matt Chahda and Jaylyn Robotham.