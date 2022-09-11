Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Auckland Supercars: SVG wins final Pukekohe thriller
Supercars / Bathurst News

Boost open to Bathurst wildcard team switch

Boost Mobile boss Peter Adderton has left the door open for the Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway Bathurst 1000 wildcard to switch teams if Erebus runs out of cars.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Boost open to Bathurst wildcard team switch

The Murphy/Stanway entry was plunged into significant doubt today by a heavy crash for Will Brown at Pukekohe.

Should Brown's car not be repaired in time for the Bathurst 1000, he and co-driver Jack Perkins will move into the team's spare.

That was the chassis Murphy and Stanaway were set to use for their one-off entry, with Erebus CEO Barry Ryan confirming that the wildcard would miss out.

Ryan also ruled out using a chassis from another team after claiming offers had been made by rivals in the immediate aftermath of Brown's crash.

Adderton, however, has countered Ryan's views on outside help to get the two Kiwis on the Bathurst grid.

In a social media post he said it was critical to repay the support of fans by ensuring Murphy makes a final Bathurst start, and flagged a move to another team should Erebus be unable to repair Brown's car.

"Can I just say thank you to all the teams who have offered [Erebus Motorsport] cars and support for the wildcard," he wrote on Instagram.

"That's the motorsport community coming together for the betterment of the sport, as we know this is something we, as sponsors and sport, are doing for the fans.

"This was always about the fans. This is a Boost Mobile wildcard too and we will do whatever it takes to make it happen including working with any team that is willing to support us should Erebus not have the time or car.

"We will never do anything half-hearted. To me too many fans have bought tickets [and] merchandise to see [Murphy] do one last race at the Mountain.

"[Supercars] owes it to the fans to make this happen."

The Boost Mobile wildcard is one of three one-offs entered for the 2022 edition of the Great Race.

Triple Eight will field a Supercheap Auto-backed car for Craig Lowndes and Declan Fraser while Super2 regulars Matt Chahda Motorsport will run a car for Matt Chahda and Jaylyn Robotham.

shares
comments
Auckland Supercars: SVG wins final Pukekohe thriller
Previous article

Auckland Supercars: SVG wins final Pukekohe thriller
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Auckland Supercars: SVG wins final Pukekohe thriller Pukekohe
Supercars

Auckland Supercars: SVG wins final Pukekohe thriller

Erebus boss calls for Winterbottom ban Pukekohe
Supercars

Erebus boss calls for Winterbottom ban

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Richie Stanaway More from
Richie Stanaway
Murphy/Stanaway facing Bathurst heartbreak Bathurst
Supercars

Murphy/Stanaway facing Bathurst heartbreak

Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst 1000 livery unveiled
Supercars

Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst 1000 livery unveiled

Stanaway comeback impresses Bathurst legend Murphy
Supercars

Stanaway comeback impresses Bathurst legend Murphy

Latest news

Boost open to Bathurst wildcard team switch
Supercars Supercars

Boost open to Bathurst wildcard team switch

Boost Mobile boss Peter Adderton has left the door open for the Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway Bathurst 1000 wildcard to switch teams if Erebus runs out of cars.

Auckland Supercars: SVG wins final Pukekohe thriller
Supercars Supercars

Auckland Supercars: SVG wins final Pukekohe thriller

Shane van Gisbergen took an emotional victory in what was a thrilling final ever Supercars race at Pukekohe Park.

Erebus boss calls for Winterbottom ban
Supercars Supercars

Erebus boss calls for Winterbottom ban

Erebus CEO Barry Ryan says Mark Winterbottom should be stripped of his licence for his role in Will Brown's frightening crash at Pukekohe.

Murphy/Stanaway facing Bathurst heartbreak
Supercars Supercars

Murphy/Stanaway facing Bathurst heartbreak

There is serious doubt over Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway's wildcard entry for the Bathurst 1000 following Will Brown's Pukekohe crash.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.