Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Stanaway wanted Bathurst Shootout to happen Next / Stanaway open to full-time Supercars comeback
Supercars / Bathurst News

Drivers react to Bathurst 1000 Shootout cancellation 

Supercars drivers have thrown their support behind the decision to scrap the Top 10 Shootout for the 2022 Repco Bathurst 1000.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Co-author:
Andrew van Leeuwen
Drivers react to Bathurst 1000 Shootout cancellation 

For the first time in history the single-lap dash for the Bathurst 1000 pole was called off after heavy rain soaked Mount Panorama.

Instead the first five rows of the grid will be determined by yesterday's qualifying session, sealing pole for Cam Waters and James Moffat.

 While the cancellation cost the other drivers the opportunity to improve their starting positions, there was largely a positive reaction to the decision made by race officials.

Waters admitted that he felt he had only done “half a job” to secure pole position for the Great Race but felt the right call was made to cancel the shootout.

“I feel like I have kind of done half the job," said Waters. “Yesterday was great being quickest in the wet, it is obviously cool and you have the shootout to come but I respect the decision that was made. The shootout for me is one of the highlights of the year, getting into it and then putting it all on the line for a lap. I find that pretty exciting and I love it.

“The water on the track was crazy and it is not really down to safety, and the drivers do drive to the conditions, but it is more about the cars.

“In the shootout you put it all on the line and it is our egos driving it and if we end up in the fence and we tear the car up and then not be able to race, so that is probably the bigger issue for me.”

Cameron Waters, Tickford Racing Ford

Cameron Waters, Tickford Racing Ford

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Lee Holdsworth was left gutted not to contest what is set to be his final Top 10 shootout of his career before he calls time on his full-time Supercars career at the end of the year.

“It is a little bit of an empty feeling for me, I really wanted to have a crack at my last Top 10 shootout and I didn’t get to do it, but as Cam said they [Supercars] made the right call,” said Holdsworth.

“The track was ridiculously bad with the rivers. It was looking like it was possible to run it at the start but when the next front rolled in it was back to being undriveable.

“Our cars would probably be aquaplaning in third gear so it wouldn’t have been that entertaining for people to watch anyway.”

Chaz Mostert, who will start from third on the grid, agreed with the call, but felt that if it had been a normal qualifying session with all 10 cars on track it could have gone ahead.

“The water on the track was a worry but the biggest thing for a Top 10 shootout is you just don’t have any tyre temp and these cars are quite sketchy in those conditions.

“If it was juts another qualifying, a 20-minute qualifying and all 10 cars were on track together we had time to build up to it.

“I thought Supercars did the right decision. For us 10 drivers to go out there on warm up lap with a cold car and ask us to do something special in those conditions and try, and beat each other we would have probably found half the the 10 in trouble, and the other five would have been sensible, and I would have been one of the five that wasn’t.

Shane van Gisbergen slipped from fourth to seventh due to the cancellation, thanks to a three-position penalty for hitting Macauley Jones in qualifying. However, he too said it was the right call.

"It would have been silly for the Top 10 Shootout to go ahead in these conditions and the right call was definitely made," said the Kiwi.

The Great Race is due to start at 11:15 local time on Sunday.

shares
comments
Stanaway wanted Bathurst Shootout to happen
Previous article

Stanaway wanted Bathurst Shootout to happen
Next article

Stanaway open to full-time Supercars comeback

Stanaway open to full-time Supercars comeback
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Motorsport.com gets to grips as a WRC co-driver Prime
WRC

Motorsport.com gets to grips as a WRC co-driver

Solberg to leave Hyundai at the end of 2022 WRC season
WRC

Solberg to leave Hyundai at the end of 2022 WRC season

Ogier keen to continue part-time Toyota WRC role into 2023
WRC

Ogier keen to continue part-time Toyota WRC role into 2023

Latest news

2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The 2022 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on October 9. Here's how you can watch the 18th round of the 2022 F1 season.

Allmendinger rallies in OT to claim Charlotte Roval Xfinity win
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Allmendinger rallies in OT to claim Charlotte Roval Xfinity win

It required two overtimes, but A.J. Allmendinger’s winning streak on the Charlotte Roval in the NASCAR Xfinity Series remains intact.

Binotto "pessimistic" over F1 budget cap results delay, wants FIA clarity
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto "pessimistic" over F1 budget cap results delay, wants FIA clarity

Ferrari Formula 1 boss Mattia Binotto wants clarity from the FIA over the reasons for delaying the 2021 budget cap results, but admits he feels “pessimistic.”

Stanaway open to full-time Supercars comeback
Supercars Supercars

Stanaway open to full-time Supercars comeback

Richie Stanaway is open to a full-time Supercars return after walking away from the category, and motorsport in general, almost three years ago.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.