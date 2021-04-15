Two suppliers for prototype Gen3 chassis

The first lot of bar work for the new-for-2022 cars was formally unveiled today, the covers coming off a Triple Eight-built chassis that will underpin the prototype Camaro.

According to the announcement that is one of two prototype chassis in existence, however they haven't both come out of T8's Brisbane workshop.

The other has been made by renowned chassis specialist Pace Innovations, which is based near Ford homologation team Dick Johnson Racing in Yatala.

It's likely the Pace chassis, the final design of which varies slightly to the T8 chassis, will be used to build the prototype Gen3 Ford Mustang for the track testing phase of development.

Pace has effectively been the control chassis supplier for Supercars throughout the Car of the Future era. It won the contract to design and build the COTF prototypes back in 2011 and has provided chassis kits to teams since the rules were introduced in 2013.

The company is also responsible for the chassis under the popular V8-powered MARC Cars and built the roll cage for the Supercars-run SuperUtes series.

It's expected the chassis supply system for Gen3 will similar to COTF, with teams able to either buy kits from suppliers such as T8 or Pace, or build their own to the control dimensions depending on their access to a full chassis jig.

Some key design changes have been outlined in today's unveiling of the first Gen3 chassis, including removable front and rear sections to allow faster repairs.

The driver will also be more centrally located with the new chassis while there will be an access port in the roof for medical intervention after a serious crash.

As long expected the chassis is lower than its predecessor to better suit two-door coupes, as the category shifts away from its sedan roots.

Supercars hopes to start track testing for Gen3 mid-way through this year ahead of a category-wide introduction of the regulations in 2022.